Sunday kos: Saucy wors stew recipe

It’s not a compelling argument that in any South African braai, wors has to be an option. It’s a no-brainer for many but this traditional local sausage roll isn’t just for a braai or a roll, you can make a wors stew as well.

This wors stew recipe will be rich and saucy and great with crusty bread or hot pap to soak up the goodness.

Saucy wors stew recipe

Ingredients

400 grams of fresh sausages

2 garlic cloves

1 medium onion

5 tablespoons pureed tomatoes 1 diced medium tomato

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon chutney

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

About 200 (¾ cup + 1 tablespoon) water hot

¼ teaspoon chilli flakes (Optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil or any for searing

Instructions

Cut sausages into chunks. Next, peel and mince garlic and onion. In a large saucepan or pot, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil (or whatever you prefer) over medium heat and brown the sausages. Don’t overcrowd the pot, otherwise, the meat won’t brown. Remove the meat from the pan and set aside. Sauté onion and garlic in the sausage drippings so they soak up the extra flavour. Add salt, pepper, thyme, paprika and chilli flakes and stir in tomato paste, chutney and pureed tomatoes and mix well. Then stir in hot water to loosen everything from the bottom of the pan. Let cook for about 3 minutes. Add back the browned sausages and cook for about 15 minutes, covered. Taste the stew and season again with salt and pepper if necessary. Serve hot with pap, yellow rice, fat cakes or a slice of bread. Enjoy! You can also make this boerewors stew a day ahead since the flavour improves the longer it sits.

Notes*

If you don’t have chutney, a good alternative is to use about ½ teaspoon of sugar, to create an overall more balanced stew.

You can use any sausage of your choice if you don’t have access to boerewors or even change it up to add fish or chicken.

This recipe can be found on esterkocht.com.