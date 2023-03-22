Recipe of the day: Cheesy spinach stuffed chicken breasts

Citizen Reporter

Unfortunately, many of us have had bad experiences with chicken breasts, we have either overcooked them or just uncooked them, however, stuffed chicken breasts usually result in juicy tenderness.

These stuffed chicken breasts have a generous helping of cream cheese, and some greens to make them less calorie dense.

You can substitute the parmesan cheese for any cheese such as halloumi, feta, cheddar, or ricotta. For dairy-free options rather add olives, grated nuts such as almonds, Brazilan nuts and/or capers into your chicken breasts.

For a side dish, a spinach potato fritters recipe is below. The stuffed chicken breasts recipe can be made within 30 minutes.

Cheesy spinach stuffed chicken breasts

Ingredients

4 chicken breasts

1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt, divided

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

113 grams of cream cheese, softened

¼ cup grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 ½ cups chopped fresh spinach

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions

Preheat oven to 180°C. Place the chicken breasts on a cutting board and drizzle with oil. Add the paprika, 1/2 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, and onion powder to a small bowl and stir to combine. Sprinkle evenly over both sides of the chicken. Use a sharp knife to cut a pocket into the side of each chicken breast. Set chicken aside. Add cream cheese, Parmesan, mayonnaise, spinach, garlic, red pepper and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt to a small mixing bowl and stir well to combine. Spoon the spinach mixture into each chicken breast evenly. Place the chicken breasts in a 9×13 baking dish. Bake, uncovered, for 25-30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

This recipe can be found on thelowcarblife.com.

Spinach & Potato Fritters

Spinach potato fritters. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

2 large potatoes, peeled and diced

¼ cup plain bread crumbs

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp seasoned salt

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp olive oil, plus more for frying

1 bunch of washed and chopped spinach

Method

Place potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold salted water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer until very soft, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain well and return to pot. Stir over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes to dry out. Mash with a potato masher. In a medium bowl, stir together bread crumbs, garlic powder, pepper and seasoned salt. Whisk in eggs and 1 Tbsp. oil. Stir egg mixture and spinach into potatoes until thoroughly combined. Working in batches, heat two tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add heaping tablespoons of batter to the skillet. Flatten fritters with a spatula and space them so they don’t touch. Cook, flipping once, until golden brown and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Repeat, adding more oil between batches, until all batter has been used. Drain on paper towels and serve hot.

This recipe is courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs.