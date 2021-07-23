Recipe of the day: homemade loaded nachos

Lerato Maimela

We have finally reached the weekend, and after facing the busy week, nobody wants to spend hours in the kitchen in front of the stove preparing dinner. So, make dinner fun tonight by creating these delicious and filling homemade,loaded nachos.

Sour cream, guacamole and cheese are the standard toppings that people use to create nachos, but you can add your favourite toppings to create loaded nachos which will have you going back for seconds.

Not a lot of ingredients are needed to create this flavourful Mexican dish, but if there is something you do not already have in your kitchen’s pantry, you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.

Homemade loaded nachos

Homemade loaded nachos. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of canola oil

500 grams of ground beef

1 packet of any processed cheese of your choice, cut into cubes

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 bag of tortilla chips

½ cup of sour cream

½ cup of prepared guacamole

1 cup of chopped plum tomatoes

3 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons of sliced pickled jalapeño chilies

1 medium lime, cut into wedges

Instructions