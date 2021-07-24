Recipe of the day: Creamy chicken pesto pasta

Lerato Maimela

Spend more time in the kitchen this weekend creating delicious pasta dishes which can be added to your list of family favourites.

Try this creamy chicken pesto pasta which you and the family will be sure to love. The recipe has been created using penne pasta, but you can make use of any pasta of your choice.

The ingredients needed to create this delicious pasta dish should be available in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you might not have on this list of ingredients, you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.

Chicken pesto pasta

Chicken pesto pasta. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3 skinless chicken breast

10 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika

a bag of penne pasta or any pasta of your choice

1/4 cup basil pesto

1/2 cup of heavy cream

Instructions