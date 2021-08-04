Nigella’s Caramel croissant pudding was created using leftover ingredients which she whipped up together to create her delicious pudding dish.
“I always think that some of the best recipes come from the thrifty refusal to throw anything away,” said Nigella on her notes on this recipe.
This recipe is the perfect dessert for people who love sweet pastries, is super simple to make, and does not require too many ingredients.
If you are a fan of croissants, then you should already have all the ingredients needed to make this yummy pudding, but if there are things which you do not already have in your kitchen’s pantry then you can head to your nearest grocery store where you will be sure to find everything you need.
Nigella’s caramel croissant pudding
Ingredients
- 2 stale croissants
- 100 grams of sugar
- 2 tablespoons of water
- 125 millilitres of double cream
- 125 millilitres of full fat milk
- 2 tablespoons of bourbon (or rum)
- 2 large eggs (beaten)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/gas mark 4/350ºF.
- Tear the croissants into pieces and put in a small gratin dish; I use a cast iron oval one with a capacity of about 500ml / 2 cups for this.
- Put the sugar and water into a saucepan, and swirl around to help dissolve the sugar before putting the saucepan on the hob over a medium to high heat.
- Caramelize the sugar and water mixture by letting it bubble away, without stirring, until it all turns a deep amber colour; this will take 3-5 minutes. Keep looking but don’t be too timid.
- Turn heat down to low and add the cream – ignoring all spluttering – and, whisking away, the milk and bourbon. Any solid toffee that forms in the pan will dissolve easily if you keep whisking over low heat. Take off the heat and, still whisking, add the beaten eggs.
- Pour the caramel bourbon custard over the croissants and leave to steep for 10 minutes if the croissants are very stale.
- Place in the oven for 20 minutes and prepare to swoon.