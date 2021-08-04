Lerato Maimela

Nigella’s Caramel croissant pudding was created using leftover ingredients which she whipped up together to create her delicious pudding dish.

“I always think that some of the best recipes come from the thrifty refusal to throw anything away,” said Nigella on her notes on this recipe.

This recipe is the perfect dessert for people who love sweet pastries, is super simple to make, and does not require too many ingredients.

If you are a fan of croissants, then you should already have all the ingredients needed to make this yummy pudding, but if there are things which you do not already have in your kitchen’s pantry then you can head to your nearest grocery store where you will be sure to find everything you need.

Nigella’s caramel croissant pudding

Nigella’s caramel croissant pudding. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 stale croissants

100 grams of sugar

2 tablespoons of water

125 millilitres of double cream

125 millilitres of full fat milk

2 tablespoons of bourbon (or rum)

2 large eggs (beaten)

Instructions