Recipe of the day: Beef stir fry with rice

Lerato Maimela

Try this delicious beef stir fry with rice recipe for yourself and the family tonight. This recipe is super easy to make, and you will not spend more than 30 minutes in the kitchen preparing it.

Delicious, crunchy veggies combined with the spice of ginger but the sweetness of maple syrup makes the moorish dish a must-try.

Beef stir fry with rice

Beef stir fry with rice. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

450 grams of top sirloin steak thinly sliced

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 medium yellow zucchini sliced on the diagonal

1 medium onion sliced

1 red bell pepper sliced

225 grams of mushrooms thin sliced

1 teaspoon of grated ginger

1 garlic clove minced or pressed

1/2 tablespoon of sesame seeds for garnish

3 tablespoons of oil to Saute *

3 tablespoons of original BBQ Sauce we used Stubbs brand

3 tablespoons of maple Syrup

2 tablespoons of low sodium soy sauce we used Tamari brand – gluten free

Instructions