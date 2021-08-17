Three recipes where you can use frozen ingredients

Lerato Maimela

Make the frozen ingredients in your freezer the star of your dinner dishes or desserts. Create these three delicious, easy and nutritional recipes this week for yourself and the family, which you will all be sure to love.

Blackberry lemon ice cream

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas, frozen

⅓ cup full-fat coconut milk (from a BPA-free can)

1 heaped teaspoon fresh lemon zest

½ heaped cup fresh blackberries

Instructions

In the base of a food processor or high-speed blender add in frozen banana coins, coconut milk, and lemon zest. Blend until bananas are broken down and resemble a soft-serve consistency. Add in blackberries and blend for a few seconds more, or until blackberries are incorporated and color turns a deep and dark purple. Serve immediately as soft-serve, or spoon into a container and let chill in the freezer for 2-3 hours until ice cream has firmed up. Garnish ice cream with fresh blackberries and fresh lemon zest if desired. Enjoy! Leftover ice cream will keep in freezer for 3-4 days! When you’re ready to eat, let ice cream sit at room temperature for about 5 minutes to allow it to soften up a bit.

Sesame mango chicken teriyaki

Sesame mango chicken teriyaki. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 yellow onion

1–2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts (see notes)

1/4 cup flour

a generous pinch of salt and pepper

a generous pinch of chili powder

1 tablespoon oil

2–3 cups frozen mango chunks (fresh could also work)

sesame seeds, green onions, sesame oil, fish sauce, or limes for topping

cooked rice for serving

15 dates, pitted and soaked in 1/2 cup hot water (see notes – you can use sugar instead if you want)

3/4 cup soy sauce, reduced sodium

1/4 cup rice vinegar

3 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced, smashed, or in paste form

1/2 cup chicken broth

Instructions

Get your rice cooking, if you’re serving this with rice. I always just start that in the rice cooker right away so it’s ready in time! In a food processor or blender, puree the soaked dates and their water, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and ginger. Continue to blend or process until very, very smooth. Set aside. Thinly slice the onion. Cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. Combine the flour, salt, pepper, and chili powder in a shallow dish and dredge each piece of chicken in the flour mixture to get a light coating. Heat the oil over medium high heat in a large pan. Add the onions and stir fry for a few minutes. Add the chicken and stir fry for a few minutes until browned. Add the sauce and the broth (turn heat down to avoid splatter) – adding more broth if needed to thin out the sauce. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the mango chunks, stir, and cover and simmer for another 5-10 minutes. Serve over rice topped with sesame seeds, green onions, sesame oil, fish sauce, lime juice, or anything else that strikes your fancy.

Frozen vegetable stir-fry

Frozen vegetables stir-fry. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 cups assorted frozen vegetables

2 scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts separated

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 cups cooked brown rice

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar and red pepper flakes. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over high heat. Once the oil is very hot and shimmering, sauté the vegetables. If you can, start with cauliflower and broccoli florets first. After 2 minutes, add the rest of the vegetables and continue cooking until they are just tender, about 3-4 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to paper towel lined plate. Add the remaining vegetable oil to the skillet. Sauté the white parts of the scallions, garlic and ginger until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the rice. Pour in the soy sauce mixture letting it bubble and simmer. Continue stirring the rice for 3 minutes until the liquid has been absorbed. Fold in the vegetables and the green parts of the scallions.

