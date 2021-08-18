Recipe of the day: Shakshuka

Lerato Maimela

Shakshuka is a breakfast dish that has existed since the mid-16th century after tomatoes were introduced to the region of Ottoman, North Africa.

It consists of poached eggs, cooked in a sauce made from tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic. The spices which are commonly used when preparing this dish are cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg.

Add a couple of drops of your favourite Nando’s hot sauce to elevate the taste of the dish and create a hotter and spicier version of this shakshuka recipe.

This one pot shakshuka recipe has added cannellini beans to create a much more filling dish. It can be served with toast, or a light starch of your choice.

One pot shakshuka

One pot shakshuka. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of olive oil

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 tin whole peeled tomatoes

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of cumin

black pepper and salt to taste

1 tin cannellini beans

4 eggs

fresh parsley chopped

ALSO READ: Three recipes where you can use frozen ingredients

Instructions

Fry the onion and garlic in a large skillet with olive oil over medium heat until the onions are soft (about 5 minutes). Add the tomatoes and their juices, crushing the tomatoes with your hand as you add them. Add the Nando’s Mild PERi-PERi Sauce, paprika and cumin, salt and pepper and stir. Let the sauce simmer for about 5 – 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain the beans, add to the skillet and stir to combine everything. Simmer for 5 more minutes. Crack the eggs into the skillet, place a lid on top and simmer for 5 more minutes until the whites are set, and the yolks are to your liking. Top with parsley and enjoy with toast.

This recipe was found on nandos.co.za