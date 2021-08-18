Recipes
Lerato Maimela
1 minute read
18 Aug 2021
3:02 pm

Recipe of the day: Shakshuka

Lerato Maimela

Add your favourite Nando's hot sauce to elevate the taste of the dish and create a hotter and spicier version of this shakshuka recipe.

One pot shakshuka. Picture: iStock

Shakshuka is a breakfast dish that has existed since the mid-16th century after tomatoes were introduced to the region of Ottoman, North Africa.

It consists of poached eggs, cooked in a sauce made from tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic. The spices which are commonly used when preparing this dish are cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg.

This one pot shakshuka recipe has added cannellini beans to create a much more filling dish. It can be served with toast, or a light starch of your choice.

One pot shakshuka

shakshuka
One pot shakshuka. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 tin whole peeled tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon of paprika
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin
  • black pepper and salt to taste
  • 1 tin cannellini beans
  • 4 eggs
  • fresh parsley chopped

ALSO READ: Three recipes where you can use frozen ingredients

Instructions

  1. Fry the onion and garlic in a large skillet with olive oil over medium heat until the onions are soft (about 5 minutes).
  2. Add the tomatoes and their juices, crushing the tomatoes with your hand as you add them.
  3. Add the Nando’s Mild PERi-PERi Sauce, paprika and cumin, salt and pepper and stir. Let the sauce simmer for about 5 – 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  4. Drain the beans, add to the skillet and stir to combine everything. Simmer for 5 more minutes.
  5. Crack the eggs into the skillet, place a lid on top and simmer for 5 more minutes until the whites are set, and the yolks are to your liking.
  6. Top with parsley and enjoy with toast.

This recipe was found on nandos.co.za

