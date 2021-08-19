Recipes
19 Aug 2021
Recipe of the day: Lemon pepper chicken

Enjoy these tasty and delicious lemon pepper chicken breasts with a fresh green salad, or a side starch dish of your choice.

Lemon pepper chicken. Picture: iStock

Create a healthy dinner for yourself and the family tonight with this lemon pepper chicken recipe.

Pair your delicious chicken breasts with a fresh green salad, or a starch dish of your choice.

This recipe offers instructions for the option to cook the chicken on the stovetop or in the oven.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour
  • 1 tbsp. lemon pepper seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 2 lemons, divided
  • 450 grams of boneless skinless chicken breasts, halved
  • 2 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup of Chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoon of butter
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Instructions

For oven

  1. Preheat oven to 400°. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, lemon pepper, salt, and zest of 1 lemon. Toss chicken breasts in the flour mixture until fully coated. Slice remaining lemon into thin rounds.
  2. In a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chicken in a single layer and cook until golden on bottom, about 5 minutes, then flip chicken breasts.
  3. To skillet, add broth, butter, garlic, and lemon slices and bake until chicken is cooked through and sauce has reduced slightly, about 5 minutes.
  4. Spoon sauce on top of chicken and garnish with parsley.


For stovetop

  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, lemon pepper, salt, and zest of 1 lemon. Toss chicken breasts in the flour mixture until fully coated. Slice remaining lemon into thin rounds.
  2. In a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chicken in a single layer and cook until golden on bottom, about 5 minutes, then flip chicken breasts.
  3. To skillet, add broth, butter, garlic, and lemon slices and cook until chicken is cooked through and sauce has reduced slightly, 3 minutes.
  4. Spoon sauce on top of chicken and garnish with parsley.

This recipe was found on delish.com

