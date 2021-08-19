Recipe of the day: Lemon pepper chicken

Create a healthy dinner for yourself and the family tonight with this lemon pepper chicken recipe.
Pair your delicious chicken breasts with a fresh green salad, or a starch dish of your choice.
This recipe offers instructions for the option to cook the chicken on the stovetop or in the oven.
Lemon pepper chicken
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp. lemon pepper seasoning
- 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
- 2 lemons, divided
- 450 grams of boneless skinless chicken breasts, halved
- 2 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup of Chicken broth
- 2 tablespoon of butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
Instructions
For oven
- Preheat oven to 400°. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, lemon pepper, salt, and zest of 1 lemon. Toss chicken breasts in the flour mixture until fully coated. Slice remaining lemon into thin rounds.
- In a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chicken in a single layer and cook until golden on bottom, about 5 minutes, then flip chicken breasts.
- To skillet, add broth, butter, garlic, and lemon slices and bake until chicken is cooked through and sauce has reduced slightly, about 5 minutes.
- Spoon sauce on top of chicken and garnish with parsley.
For stovetop
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, lemon pepper, salt, and zest of 1 lemon. Toss chicken breasts in the flour mixture until fully coated. Slice remaining lemon into thin rounds.
- In a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chicken in a single layer and cook until golden on bottom, about 5 minutes, then flip chicken breasts.
- To skillet, add broth, butter, garlic, and lemon slices and cook until chicken is cooked through and sauce has reduced slightly, 3 minutes.
- Spoon sauce on top of chicken and garnish with parsley.
This recipe was found on delish.com