Lerato Maimela
20 Aug 2021
Recipe of the day: Crunchy chicken strips with garlic mayo dip

Pair your scrumptious chicken strips and creamy mayonnaise dip with a side plate of fresh, hot oven baked or fried chips.

Crispy chicken strips. Picture: iStock

Friday night meals are meant to be fun, easy to prepare and create and obviously super delicious. Make this crispy chicken strips and mayonnaise dip for yourself and the family for dinner tonight, which will have you going back for seconds, and maybe even thirds.

Double the ingredients to ensure that there is enough for you to enjoy this yummy dish tomorrow for lunch as well.

Prepare a side plate of your favourite oven baked chips or fried chips to make this an even more filling dish. For a healthier alternative, you can pair your dish with a fresh green salad, or any salad of your choice.

Chicken strips with garlic mayo dip

chicken strips
Ingredients

For the chicken strips

  • 2-2/3 cups of bread crumbs
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic salt/powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon of dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon of paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoon of pepper
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup of whole milk
  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch strips
  • Oil for frying

For the garlic mayo dip

  • 6 tablespoons of mayonnaise
  • 2 large garlic cloves, pressed
  • 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon plus 3 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Lemon pepper chicken

Instructions

For the chicken strips

  1. In a shallow bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients. In another shallow bowl, beat egg and milk. Dip chicken into egg mixture, then cracker mixture.
  2. In an a deep-fat fryer or a pan, heat oil to 375°. Fry chicken, a few strips at a time, for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

For the galric mayo dip

  1. Whisk mayonnaise, garlic, lemon juice and 1 teaspoon oil in small bowl to blend. Season with salt and pepper.

This recipe was found on epicurious.com and tasteofhome.com

