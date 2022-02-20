Recipe of the day: Curried mutton pie

This curried mutton pie recipe has been made a whole lot easier by using store-bought pastry instead of homemade.
Curried mutton pie
Ingredients
- 1.4kg boneless lamb or mutton shoulder
- vegetable oil
- 2 onions, diced
- 1 teaspoon garlic, grated
- 1 teaspoon ginger, grated
- 1 heaped tablespoon madras curry powder
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes
- 300g potatoes, cut into 1cm dice and boiled
- 10g unsalted butter
- 800g puff pastry
- 1 egg, beaten
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 220C/fan 200C/gas 7.
- Put the lamb/mutton shoulder on a roasting tray and roast for 25 minutes until golden. Reduce the oven to 150C/fan 130C/gas 2.
- In a large casserole over a medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil and fry the onion, garlic and ginger and a pinch of salt for 10-15 minutes until really soft.
- Add the spices and cook gently for another 5 minutes, stirring regularly.
- Tip in the tomatoes, add the lamb/mutton (discarding any fat) and top up with enough water to cover.
- Bring to the boil, put a lid on and put in the oven for 2 ½ hours.
- Remove the lamb from the liquid and cool completely. Skim the liquid of excess fat and reduce until saucy. leave to cool.
- Once cool, break the lamb into bite-sized pieces, discarding the fat and sinew.
- Mix with the potato and enough of the reduced sauce to be nice and saucy and season.
- Heat the oven to 220C/fan 200C/gas 7.
- Butter 6 pie tins or tall ceramic ramekins roughly 10cm x 10cm, and roll out a block of pastry to a thickness of 4mm. Line each tin, leaving a 2cm excess.
- Roll the remaining pastry out to a thickness of 4mm, cut out 10cm x 10cm circles and lightly score in a diamond shape.
- Add the cold lamb mix to the lined tins and put the pastry circles on top. Brush the top with beaten egg and fold the overlaps over and crimp.
- Make a small hole in the middle of the lid to allow steam to escape. Chill for 30 minutes.
- To make the mango salad, toss all of the ingredients and season.
- Bake the pies for 30-35 minutes until deep golden, then remove the pies from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes before carefully removing from the tins.
