Six quick and easy delicious wrap recipes to try this week

These yummy and flavourful wraps can all be prepared in less than 30 minutes. Pair your wraps with a side of oven-baked chips or with your favourite fresh salad.

Breakfast burrito

Breakfast burrito. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 jalapeno, sliced

1 tablespoon cream cheese

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 garlic clove (optional)

1/3 cup spinach (washed)

1/4 avocado, large

1 scallion, thinly sliced

2 heaping tablespoon mozzarella cheese

2 teaspoon olive oil

sausage (optional)

tortilla, large

Instructions

Scramble the eggs lightly in a non-stick pan. Mix the tomato paste, 1 teaspoon olive oil, the cream cheese and garlic (optional) to form a creamy spread. Spread this over the tortilla. If desired cook a sausage as well. Tip: wipe the pan clean, so that you can use it to toast the burrito. Put all the rest of the ingredients in the tortilla, except olive oil and wrap the burrito. Toast on the folded side first at medium high heat with olive oil, so that the ends “seal”. Do this until golden brown, flip and toast on the other side as well. Transfer to a cutting board and slice carefully in the middle. Serve immediately!

This recipe was found on homemademastery.com

Philly cheesesteak wraps

Philly cheesesteak wraps. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

450g flank steak

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 white or red onion, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

8 slices provolone

4 large whole wheat tortilla wraps

Instructions

Preheat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brush steak with oil and season with salt and pepper on both sides. Cook steak until pink just disappears in the middle, 6 to 8 minutes on each side. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest, 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in the same skillet, cook onions and peppers until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Thinly slice steak across the grain and transfer back to skillet. Top with provolone and cover until cheese is melty, 2 to 3 minutes. Fill tortillas with steak mixture, wrap tightly, and serve.

Mediterranean chicken wraps

Mediterranean chicken wraps. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

650g chicken breast, skinless, boneless

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon chili flakes

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoon mint, dried

1/2 cup yogurt

1/2 teaspoon dill, dried or 1 tablespoon fresh

salt and pepper to taste

hummus

1 cup chopped cabbage

everyday salad

cooked broccoli

3-4 tortillas

Instructions

Chop the vegetables for the salad and prepare the salad. Make the garlicky yogurt sauce: mix the yogurt with 1 garlic clove, a pinch of salt and the dill until smooth. Chop the chicken in bite-sized pieces and add it to a non-stick pan with 1 tablespoon olive oil, cooking at medium-high heat. Add 2 cloves of garlic, the chili flakes, black pepper and dried mint and stir together until the chicken is coated. Cook for 8-10 minutes or until the chicken is golden brown. Assemble the wraps: Fill with as much as you like…In the center of a tortilla add the chopped lettuce or cabbage, the chicken, cooked broccoli (if using), some salad, the hummus and the tzatziki. Wrap like a burrito and enjoy immediately.

This recipe was found on homemademastery.com

Bacon cheeseburger wraps

Bacon cheeseburger wraps. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

450g lean ground beef

5 slices cooked bacon chopped

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 teaspoon dried minced onion

pepper and salt to taste

5 large flour tortillas

shredded cheddar cheese

mustard

tomato slices

lettuce

Instructions

Brown ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain any grease. Add cooked chopped bacon, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, minced onion and salt and pepper to beef. Stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and let mixture heat thoroughly, about 5 minutes or so. Sprinkle some cheddar cheese down the center of each tortilla. Add a few heaping Tablespoons of the beef mixture on top of cheese. Drizzle a little mustard (and more ketchup, if desired) on top of the beef, and then add a couple tomato slices. Roll up each tortilla burrito-style. Place wraps, a couple at a time, onto a preheated indoor grill and grill for 3-5 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Carefully remove wraps from grill and place on a plate. Gently unravel wrap to add some lettuce. Re-roll wrap and then cut in center diagonally. Serve immediately and enjoy!

This recipe was found on life-in-the-lofthouse.com

Parmesan pesto chicken wrap

Parmesan pesto chicken wrap. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoons parmesan

2 tablespoons pesto

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 garlic cloves

1 cup chicken, shredded

⅓ cup mozzarella

½ cup spinach

½ zucchini, grilled

2 tablespoons basil, chopped

2 tablespoons olives, pitted, chopped

2 tortillas

Instructions

Mix the chicken with pesto, parmesan, tomato paste and garlic. Add 1/2 in the middle of a tortilla, add the zucchini, olives (optional), spinach, basil and mozzarella cheese. Wrap like a burrito and toast in a pan on the stove for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Slice in the middle and enjoy.

This recipe was found on homemademastery.com

Turkey bacon ranch wraps

Turkey bacon ranch wraps. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

tortillas

ranch dressing

deli sliced turkey meat

sliced cheddar cheese

bacon

shredded lettuce

Instructions

Lay one tortilla out. Spread 1 tablespoon of ranch dressing down the middle of your tortilla. Lay about 4-6 slices of turkey meat on top of your tortilla. Spread 1 or 2 slices of cheddar cheese down the middle of your tortilla. Break 1 1/2 to 2 pieces of bacon up and put on your tortilla. Put about 1/3 -1/2 cup shredded lettuce over everything. Roll your tortilla up. Repeat with additional ingredients, 1 wrap per person. Enjoy (or slice in half and enjoy)

This recipe was found on lmld.org