SA might run out of chicken as bird flu import row ruffles feathers

Sampa has warned that processed meat producers will soon run out of MDM because of a disagreement between South Africa and Brazil over the technicalities of lifting the ban on imports.

Outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in different parts of the world have caused a division among key players in the poultry industry, with some believing the South African government must be stricter on banning imports from the countries, while some believe that if a stricter ban is imposed, the country will suffer.

Countries that have experienced an outbreak of the bird flu include Brazil and the United States. However, some states in the two countries do not have the disease, making chicken from those states safe to eat.

South Africa gets most of its chicken from the two countries. The Department of Agriculture has taken certain steps against imports from Brazil and the US. However, the South African Poultry Association (Sapa) has criticised these steps.

Chicken imports from the US

The department granted US authorities a concession to determine for themselves which states can export chicken to South Africa. A move that Sapa has asked the department to withdraw.

“These decisions have been taken by the Department of Agriculture, based on US notifications to the World Organisation of Animal Health (WOAH).

“However, the department has now allowed the US to self-impose and self-lift bird flu restrictions. This decision, quietly implemented three months ago with no consultation with the domestic industry, is an alarming abdication of its responsibility to defend South Africa’s poultry sector,” said Izaak Breitenbach, CEO of Sapa’s Broiler Organisation.

Is chicken from the US safe?

Breitenbach added that all states that produce chicken in the US have been affected, and 27 of those states are currently banned by the South African authorities from exporting poultry to this country.

He stresses that by granting the US the right to determine its own disease status and export policies, the department has created a serious conflict of interest.

“The risk is palpable: a country grappling with widespread outbreaks of bird flu can now prioritise its own interests and potentially expose South Africa to the very disease that cost this industry R9.5 billion and wiped out 30% of its long-living chicken flock in 2023.”

Reckless move

Sapa has labelled the department’s decision ‘reckless’.

“This is an unprecedented and reckless shift that compromises South Africa’s disease-free status and threatens both food security and the future sustainability of the poultry sector.

“It sets a dangerous precedent that other large-scale poultry exporters, such as the European Union and Brazil, could soon demand the same latitude, leaving the South African poultry industry further exposed to devastating disease outbreaks,” he added.

Breitenbach emphasises that the decision poses a risk, as SA can experience an outbreak due to chicken imports from countries with the disease.

Chicken running out

The South African Meat Processors Association (Sampa) has warned that processed meat producers will soon run out of Mechanically Deboned Meat (MDM) because of a disagreement between South Africa and Brazil over the technicalities of lifting the ban on imports.

Sampa chairperson, Gordon Nicoll said this disagreement will likely result in shortages of chicken on supermarket shelves.

“Optimism had risen among besieged meat processors last week when South Africa announced that it would partially lift the ban and accept poultry and poultry products from provinces not affected by bird flu.

“But a refusal by Brazilian authorities to accept the proposed wording on South Africa’s Import Health Certificate means Brazilian poultry is still unavailable to importers and manufacturers over a week later.”

MDM comes from Brazil

Nicoll highlighted that Brazil is the world’s largest producer of MDM, with 95% of MDM imported over the last 12 years coming from Brazil.

MDM is used in the manufacture of polony, viennas, Russians, braai wors, bangers, frozen burgers, meat pies and corned meat, among others.

“With beef prices significantly up as well as chicken being dearer, meat and protein have become much more expensive for South Africans. “In a country where malnutrition is a real problem and where most of the population is struggling to survive, this is catastrophic.”

