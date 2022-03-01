Recipe of the day: Chicken parmesan casserole

Citizen Reporter

Pasta is the perfect dish to prepare for yourself and your loved ones any time during the week and even on weekends.

This mouthwatering chicken parmesan casserole can be prepared in less than 30 minutes and has all the yummy goodness of parmesan and mozzarella cheese, succulent chicken, and delicious pasta.

Chicken parmesan casserole

Chicken parmesan casserole. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 package uncooked penne pasta

450g boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup vegetable oil for frying

2 cups flour

3 eggs, beaten

2 cups Italian seasoned bread crumbs

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 1/2 jars marinara sauce

chopped basil for garnish, optional

Instructions

Cook the pasta according to package directions. Rinse and drain the pasta in a colander. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Pound the chicken to be about ¼ inch thick or slice in half so they fry easily. Place the flour, egg, and Italian bread crumbs in separate bowls. Coat the chicken in the flour, then the egg and lastly the bread crumbs. Place to fry in hot oil until brown on each side and no longer pink in center. Remove from the skillet and slice into pieces. In a large bowl, combine cooked pasta, chicken, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese and marinara sauce. Mix until combined. Spread the pasta in a 9×13 inch casserole dish and cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and uncover and top with remaining cheeses. Continue to bake for about 10 minutes until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through. Garnish with chopped basil if desired. Serve and enjoy!

This recipe was found on therecipecritic.com