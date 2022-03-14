Five yummy, super cheesy dishes to recreate this week

Lerato Maimela

Creamy tuna mornay

Ingredients

60g butter

1 onion, diced

1 carrot, diced

2 celery sticks, diced

1 red capsicum, diced

1/3 cup plain flour

440g canned corn, drained

425g canned tuna in spring water

375ml evaporated Milk

1 cup tasty cheese, grated

1 tablespoon wholegrain mustard

2 tablespoons fresh curly parsley, chopped

1 pinch salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Melt butter in large saucepan, add onion, carrot, celery and capsicum and cook gently until softened. Add flour and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and gradually stir in evaporated milk. Return to heat and stir until thickened. Add tuna and springwater, corn, cheese, parsley and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until heated through and cheese has melted.

This recipe was found on bestrecipes.com.au

Cheesy chicken nuggets

Ingredients

200g digestive biscuits

1/4 cup fresh continental parsley, coarsely chopped

1 tsp finely grated lemon rind

80g coarsely grated cheddar

50g plain flour

1 eggs

12 chicken tenderloins

Tomato relish, to serve

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan forced. Line 2 large baking trays with baking paper. Place biscuits in the bowl of a food processor. Process until fine crumbs form. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the chopped parsley, lemon rind and 3/4 cup grated cheese. Season and stir to combine. Place the flour in a shallow bowl. Whisk the egg with 1 tablespoon cold water in a separate shallow bowl. Toss 1 chicken tenderloin in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg, then toss in crumb mixture, pressing firmly to coat. Place on prepared trays. Repeat with the remaining chicken, flour, egg and crumb mixture. Sprinkle chicken with remaining cheese. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Serve with tomato relish.

This recipe was found on taste.co.au

Cheesy potato casserole

Ingredients

2 cups sour cream

1 can condensed cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 cup chopped onions

1 bag frozen country-style shredded hash brown potatoes, partially thawed

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Instructions

Heat oven to 176°C. In large bowl, combine 2 cups of sour cream, 1 can of condensed cream of chicken soup, 1/2 cup of melted butter, 1 tablespoon of garlic salt, 1 cup of chopped onions, 1 bag of frozen country-style shredded hash brown potatoes, partially thawed, and 2 cups of shredded Cheddar cheese; stir until well blended. Pour into ungreased glass baking dish. Bake for 45 minutes.

this recipe was found on pillsbury.com

Cheesy one-pan sour cream chicken

Ingredients

200g spiral pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 large (4 small) chicken breasts

1 brown onion, finely diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 rashers bacon, sliced

1 cup chicken stock

500ml sour cream

1 cup grated tasty cheese

1/2 cup grated parmesan, plus extra to serve

1 tablespoon chives, chopped

Instructions

Cook pasta according to packet instructions. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet pan. Slice chicken into 3 or 4 escalopes and season well with salt and pepper. Cook for 1-2 minutes each side until well-browned. Set aside. In the same pan, cook onion, garlic and bacon for 4 minutes until onion is soft. Pour in stock and bring to the boil. Whisk in sour cream. Return to the boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes until slightly thickened and reduced by about a third. Stir through cheeses then return chicken to pan. Simmer for another 5 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Add pasta and chives to the pan, and stir to coat well. Serve with extra cheese.

This recipe was found on bestrecipes.com.au

Cheesy smoked sausage pasta

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

450g Smoked Turkey Sausage, sliced

1 cup diced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 cups chicken broth

1 can diced tomatoes

1/2 cup milk or heavy cream

226g dry pasta

salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese

1/3 cup sliced scallions for garnish

Instructions

Add olive oil to a 5 quart saute pan over medium high heat. Add onions and sausage and cook until lightly browned. Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, tomatoes (undrained), milk, pasta, and seasonings. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for about 15 minutes, or until pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Turn off the heat and stir in ½ cup of cheese. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top and cover for about five minutes to allow cheese to melt. Top with sliced scallions and serve. (You could also broil for a couple of minutes to melt the cheese).

This recipe was found on yellowblissroad.com