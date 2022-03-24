Recipe of the day: Try breakfast for dinner with green coconut shakshuka

Citizen Reporter

If you enjoy traditional shakshuka, you’ll love this green and coconutty version of this North African favourite.

Shakshuka is a breakfast dish that has existed since the mid-16th century after tomatoes were introduced to the region of Ottoman, North Africa.

It consists of poached eggs, cooked in a sauce made from tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic. The spices which are commonly used when preparing this dish are cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg.

To elevate the taste of the dish and create a hotter and spicier version of a shakshuka recipe, try adding a couple of drops of your favourite Nando’s hot sauce.

You shakshuka can be served with toast, or a light starch of your choice.

Ingredients

A glug of olive oil

1 onion, sliced

1 packet (4) large leeks, sliced

1 tsp (5ml) mustard seeds (black or yellow)

1 tsp (5ml) cumin seeds

½ tsp (3ml) ground coriander

½ tsp (3ml) ground cumin

1 packet (300g) baby spinach (or Swiss chard)

1 cup (250ml) frozen peas

2 cans (400g each) coconut milk

4-6 eggs

½ packet (10g) each dill and coriander, chopped

Sesame seeds, for serving (optional)

Yoghurt, for serving (optional)

Method

Heat oil in a pan and sauté onion and leeks until softened. Add spices and sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in spinach, peas and coconut milk and simmer for 3-5 minutes to infuse and reduce. Create indents in the mixture and gently break eggs into the “nests”. Cover and simmer for 6-8 minutes for medium-done eggs. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and sesame seeds (if using) and serve with a dollop of yoghurt (if using).

*Cook’s tip: If you don’t have leeks handy, you can simply omit and add an extra onion.

This recipe was found on the Pick n Pay website.