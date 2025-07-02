Recipes

Recipe of the day: Warm winter Sishebo Beef Curry 

By Thami Kwazi

2 July 2025

This perfect, thick Sishebo Beef Curry combines layers of rich and complex flavours with its dense and spicy gravy.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Stove Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Wonderbag Time: 4 hours 

Serves: 6 – 8

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp cooking oil 
  • 2 ¼ lbs stewing beef 
  • 1 onion, peeled and finely chopped 
  • 2 carrots, peeled and diced 
  • 2 potatoes, peeled and diced 
  • 3 tsp of vinegar 
  • 1 beef stock cube 
  • 4 ¼ cup of water 
  • 1 bay leaf 
  • 1 Tbsp ground coriander 
  • 2 Tbsp mixed dry herbs

Method:

  1. Heat the oil in a pot and fry the beef until browned
  2. Remove the meat from the pot and add the onion. Fry the onion until soft.
  3. Return the meat to the pot and add carrots and potatoes.
  4. Stir in the vinegar, beef stock cube (dissolved in water), bay leaf, and dry spices and herbs.
  5. Bring to boil, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.
  6. Place the lidded pot in your Wonderbag for 4 hours to finish cooking.

