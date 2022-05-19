Recipe of the day: Vegan truffle wild mushroom gnocchi

Citizen Reporter

Take a break from the usual meaty dishes, and recreate this marvelous vegan truffle wild mushroom gnocchi.

“Truffle Wild Mushroom Gnocchi is a tasty, melt in your mouth vegan meal, perfect for the whole family or group of friends,” says Wesli Charles Jacobs, Executive Sous Chef at The Table Bay hotel.

Impress your loved ones over an intimate dinner party, and show off your chef skills by recreating this truffle wild mushroom gnocchi, which they will be sure to love.

Vegan truffle wild mushroom gnocchi

Vegan truffle wild mushroom gnocchi. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

400g large potatoes

140g flour

40g potato starch

12g nutmeg

140g char-grilled stem broccoli

120g roasted brown mushrooms

250g sautéed wild mushrooms

40g shaved vegan cheese

40g onion

150g wild mushroom mix

150ml white wine

20g garlic

15g thyme

400ml oat milk

40ml truffle oil

10g of salt

5g of white pepper

50ml of oil

5g micro herbs

8ml truffle oil

Instructions

For the gnocchi

Cook whole potatoes, until fork tender. Then drain them thoroughly Allow to steam for 5 minutes, peel potatoes and mash them with a potato masher Allow to cool then mix with flour, potato starch, salt and nutmeg. The dough must be soft but not sticky Roll the dough into thick rope rolls. Cut rope into 10mm little balls. Simply roll each ball over a fork Bring a large pot of salt water to the boil. Then drop in gnocchi and simmer until the gnocchi starts floating to the top. If they do, they are done. Remove them with a slotted spoon and drain well. They will firm up a bit as they cool.

For the sauce

Use a saucepan to cook your mushroom sauce Sautee your onions in oil till soften, then add garlic and thyme till fragrance releases Add mushrooms and wine, reduce wine half way, then pour oat milk and season Cool down and add truffle oil

For the vegetables

Blanch long stem broccoli till tender and then grill broccoli in dry pan. Brown mushroom should be peeled and roasted in the oven

For plating and serving

Preheat pan on medium heat Pan fry gnocchi till golden brown and set aside Heat up sauce Pack gnocchi in a bowl, only on the one side of the bowl Place broccoli and mushrooms on top of the gnocchi Pour the sauce on the open space of the bowl Garnish with micro-herbs, vegan cheese, and a drizzle of truffle oil.

This recipe was supplied by Executive Sous Chef at The Table Bay Hotel, Wesli Charles Jacobs