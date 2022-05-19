Recipe of the day: Vegan truffle wild mushroom gnocchi

Take a break from the usual meaty dishes, and recreate this marvelous vegan truffle wild mushroom gnocchi.
“Truffle Wild Mushroom Gnocchi is a tasty, melt in your mouth vegan meal, perfect for the whole family or group of friends,” says Wesli Charles Jacobs, Executive Sous Chef at The Table Bay hotel.
Impress your loved ones over an intimate dinner party, and show off your chef skills by recreating this truffle wild mushroom gnocchi, which they will be sure to love.
Vegan truffle wild mushroom gnocchi
Ingredients
- 400g large potatoes
- 140g flour
- 40g potato starch
- 12g nutmeg
- 140g char-grilled stem broccoli
- 120g roasted brown mushrooms
- 250g sautéed wild mushrooms
- 40g shaved vegan cheese
- 40g onion
- 150g wild mushroom mix
- 150ml white wine
- 20g garlic
- 15g thyme
- 400ml oat milk
- 40ml truffle oil
- 10g of salt
- 5g of white pepper
- 50ml of oil
- 5g micro herbs
- 8ml truffle oil
Instructions
For the gnocchi
- Cook whole potatoes, until fork tender. Then drain them thoroughly
- Allow to steam for 5 minutes, peel potatoes and mash them with a potato masher
- Allow to cool then mix with flour, potato starch, salt and nutmeg. The dough must be soft but not sticky
- Roll the dough into thick rope rolls. Cut rope into 10mm little balls. Simply roll each ball over a fork
- Bring a large pot of salt water to the boil. Then drop in gnocchi and simmer until the gnocchi starts floating to the top. If they do, they are done.
- Remove them with a slotted spoon and drain well. They will firm up a bit as they cool.
For the sauce
- Use a saucepan to cook your mushroom sauce
- Sautee your onions in oil till soften, then add garlic and thyme till fragrance releases
- Add mushrooms and wine, reduce wine half way, then pour oat milk and season
- Cool down and add truffle oil
For the vegetables
- Blanch long stem broccoli till tender and then grill broccoli in dry pan.
- Brown mushroom should be peeled and roasted in the oven
For plating and serving
- Preheat pan on medium heat
- Pan fry gnocchi till golden brown and set aside
- Heat up sauce
- Pack gnocchi in a bowl, only on the one side of the bowl
- Place broccoli and mushrooms on top of the gnocchi
- Pour the sauce on the open space of the bowl
- Garnish with micro-herbs, vegan cheese, and a drizzle of truffle oil.
This recipe was supplied by Executive Sous Chef at The Table Bay Hotel, Wesli Charles Jacobs