Indulge in these yummy milk based recipes to celebrate World Milk Day

According to the official World Milk Day website, this special day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, to recognize the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector.

There are countless recipes all over the world that make use of milk as an important ingredient, and over the years many different types of milk alternatives have been created and perfected for people with particular dietary requirements and preferences.

To celebrate this World Milk Day, recreate one of these delicious, quick and easy milk based recipes which you and your loved ones will be sure to love.

Japanese milk bread

Japanese milk bread. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the water roux

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons water

4 ½ tablespoons milk

For the yeast mixture

1 tablespoon active dry yeast

1/4 cup lukewarm water

For the dough:

Water roux

Yeast mixture

2⅓ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

1 large egg

3 tablespoons softened unsalted butter

Instructions

Add the active dry yeast into the lukewarm water, mix and allow to sit for 10 minutes. You know the yeast is active if it blooms. In a saucepan, add the water roux ingredients and cook, continuing to stir over low heat until a paste forms. It should be thick and you will be able to pick all of it up with a spoon. Add your yeast mixture and water roux, along with the remaining dough ingredients except for the butter, in a stand mixer bowl and mix on low speed for 5 minutes or until a proper dough forms. Add your softened butter, 1 tablespoon at a time and mix on medium speed until the butter is fully incorporated and the dough is very smooth. Allow your dough to proof in a bowl, covered with plastic wrap for 1.5 hours or until doubled in size. Portion the dough into 75g pieces and place into a cake pan giving them 1cm of space. Allow it to rest another 45 minutes. Brush with egg wash which is just 1 beaten egg and bake in the oven at 350F for 20 minutes. Top with garlic butter and enjoy.

This recipe was found on kwokspots.com

White sauce pasta

White sauce pasta. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

500g pasta noodles of any shape: spaghetti, bucatini, penne, riagotni, cavatappi, etc.

2 tablespoons salted butter

2 garlic cloves, grated

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 cups 2% milk

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Bring a pot of well salted water to a boil. Boil the pasta until it is just al dente (start tasting a few minutes before the package recommends: you want it to be tender but still a little firm on the inside; usually around 7 to 8 minutes). Drain. Meanwhile, measure out all ingredients in advance; the cooking process happens fast! Right after you add the pasta to the pot, start the sauce: In a small or medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the grated garlic and cook 30 seconds until fragrant but not browned. Add the flour and whisk constantly for 1 minute to 90 seconds, until bubbly and golden. Do not overcook it: the flour can turn brown within a few seconds. Keep an eye on it! Add a splash of milk and whisk it in: the sauce will instantly turn chunky. Constantly whisking, continue to add splashes of milk and whisk them in until the entire quantity is incorporated and the sauce is smooth. Reduce the heat and whisk until the sauce thickens and no longer tastes like raw flour, about 5 minutes. Add the salt and Parmesan cheese. Taste and add a pinch or two more salt if desired. Drain the pasta, then add the sauce. Add a splash or two of milk to loosen the sauce and stir until you have the right consistency. Taste and a few more pinches of salt, if necessary. (The sauce is best freshly made, so we don’t recommend making it in advance). Serve with additional Parmesan cheese if desired.

This recipe was found on acouplecooks.com

Jamie Oliver’s chicken in milk

Jamie Oliver’s chicken in milk. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 x 1.5 kg free-range whole chicken

100g unsalted butter

olive oil

½ a cinnamon stick

1 bunch of fresh sage, leaves picked

2 lemons

10 cloves of garlic

550ml milk

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees C, and find a snug-fitting pot for the chicken. Season the chicken generously with sea salt and black pepper, and fry it in the butter and a little oil, turning regularly to get an even colour all over. Remove from the heat, put the chicken on a plate, and throw away the oil and butter left in the pot. This will leave you with tasty sticky goodness at the bottom of the pan which will give you a lovely caramelly flavour later on. Put the chicken back in the pot with the rest of the ingredients (speed-peel the lemon zest and leave the garlic cloves unpeeled), and cook in the preheated oven for 1 hour 30 minutes, basting with the cooking juice when you remember. The lemon zest will sort of split the milk, making a sauce which is absolutely fantastic. To serve, pull the meat off the bones and divide between plates. Spoon over plenty of juice and the little curds. Delicious served with wilted spinach or greens and some mashed potato.

This recipe was found on jamieoliver.com