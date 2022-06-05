Recipe of the day: Seafood stew with white wine, garlic, and fennel

Citizen Reporter

This quick and easy seafood stew with white wine, garlic, and fennel has all the yummy goodness of clams, halibut fish, mussels, and shrimp.

This seafood stew is the perfect delicious dish to prepare and enjoy with your friends or family during an intimate Sunday lunch or dinner.

Seafood stew with white wine, garlic, and fennel

Seafood stew with white wine, garlic, and fennel. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the fish stock

1kg white fish bones

Shells and tails from 250g of shrimp

2 slices thick cut bacon

2 medium onions, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

2 crushed garlic cloves

3 to 4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

10 black peppercorns

1 cup dry white wine

For the stew

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, sliced

1 fennel bulb, sliced

2 ribs celery, sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

500g small clams, cleaned

500g cod or halibut, cut into 4 portions

500g mussels, cleaned

250g large shrimp, shelled (shells can be used for fish stock)

5 cups fish stock

500g greens such as spinach, kale or chard

1/4 cup cream

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

Baguette, sliced and toasted for serving

Lemon wedges for serving

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Crispy roasted cauliflower creamy pesto pasta

Instructions

For the fish stock

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until fat has rendered and the bacon is crisp. Transfer the bacon to a plate, but leave the fat. (Use bacon in another recipe or as a cook’s snack). Add the chopped onion, carrots and celery to the bacon fat. Cook, stirring often, until the onions begin to soften; 6 to 8 minutes. Add fish bones, shrimp shells and tails, garlic, thyme, bay leaves, peppercorns, wine and 10 cups of water. Bring to a simmer. Cook, at a low simmer for 30 minutes, removing any scum that rises to the top. Strain then use immediately or refrigerate in a tightly covered container up to 2 days or in the freezer for several months.

For the stew

In a wide pot or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Add onion, fennel and celery. Add a pinch of salt and cook, stirring often until softened and sweet, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute then stir in 5 cups of fish stock. Bring the stock to a simmer then add the clams cover, and cook for 3 minutes. Meanwhile, season the shrimp and fish with salt and pepper. Stir in the shrimp and mussels. Arrange the fish on top of the stew, cover, and simmer until shellfish opens and the fish and shrimp are firm and opaque, about 5 minutes more. Stir in the greens and cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Remove the pot from the heat then swirl in the cream. Taste for seasoning and adjust with more salt and pepper. Serve divided between bowls with bread for dipping and lemon wedges on the side.

This recipe was found on inspiredtaste.net