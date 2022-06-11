Toast to the weekend with these refreshing winter cognac cocktails

Citizen Reporter

Spend your weekend indoors with your loved ones, and recreate these quick and easy winter cognac cocktail recipes, to be enjoyed throughout the day and night.

If you are not a fan of alcohol or cannot enjoy a glass or two this weekend for whatever reason, then you should consider recreating the virgin versions of these delicious cocktails.

Between the sheets

Ingredients

30ml Hennessy V.S.

30ml rum

30ml orange Curacao

15ml fresh lemon juice

1 lemon twist

Instructions

Add all liquids to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist

This recipe was supplied by Hennessy

The jumpshot ginger

Ingredients

45ml Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège,

60ml cranberry juice

60ml ginger beer

5ml lemon juice or a squeeze of one lemon wedge

1 lime wheel

Instructions

Pour Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, cranberry juice, ginger beer, and lemon juice into a rocks glass with ice. Stir once to combine. Garnish with a lime

This recipe was supplied by Hennessy

Strawberry Hennessy

Ingredients

30ml Hennessy

60ml fresh strawberry puree

15ml triple sec

15ml lime juice freshly squeezed

Club soda to top up your glass

Crushed ice

Lime wheel for garnish

Strawberry slices for garnish

Instructions

Wash the strawberries and cut them into chunks. Depending on how big they are, you might need fewer or more strawberries. Place the diced strawberries in the cocktail shaker and muddle them into fine purée. You can also do so in a blender. In the cocktail shaker with a couple of ice cubes, pour in the lime juice, Hennessy, and triple sec with the strawberry puree. Close the shaker and shake for 1 minute or until chilled. In a tall glass, add 3/4 parts of crushed ice and strain the cocktail into it. Sit a cocktail pick garnished with a lime wheel and strawberry on top of the glass rim. Top the glass with club soda, mix and enjoy.

This recipe was found on sugarandcloth.com

The french connection

Ingredients

120ml cognac

1 Amaretto

Lemon or orange twists for garnish

Instructions

Cut a notch in a lemon wedge, then run the lemon around the rim of a cocktail glass. Dip the edge of the rim into a plate of superfine sugar. Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice and shake until cold. Strain the drink into the prepared glass. Garnish with a lemon twist or orange twist. Serve and enjoy your delicious cognac cocktail!

This recipe was found on creative-culinary.com