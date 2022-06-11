Recipes

Toast to the weekend with these refreshing winter cognac cocktails

Citizen Reporter

Serve these yummy winter cognac cocktails with some quick and easy delicious finger foods over your intimate gatherings.

A delicious and refreshing cognac cocktail. Picture: Pinterest

Spend your weekend indoors with your loved ones, and recreate these quick and easy winter cognac cocktail recipes, to be enjoyed throughout the day and night.

If you are not a fan of alcohol or cannot enjoy a glass or two this weekend for whatever reason, then you should consider recreating the virgin versions of these delicious cocktails.

Between the sheets

cognac cocktails
Between the sheets. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

  • 30ml Hennessy V.S.
  • 30ml rum
  • 30ml orange Curacao
  • 15ml fresh lemon juice
  • 1 lemon twist

Instructions

  1. Add all liquids to a cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe or martini glass.
  3. Garnish with a lemon twist

This recipe was supplied by Hennessy

The jumpshot ginger

hennessy
The jumpshot ginger. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

  • 45ml Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège,
  • 60ml cranberry juice
  • 60ml ginger beer
  • 5ml lemon juice or a squeeze of one lemon wedge
  • 1 lime wheel

Instructions

  1. Pour Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, cranberry juice, ginger beer, and lemon juice into a rocks glass with ice.
  2. Stir once to combine.
  3. Garnish with a lime

This recipe was supplied by Hennessy

Strawberry Hennessy

cognac cocktails
Strawberry Hennessy. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

  • 30ml Hennessy
  • 60ml fresh strawberry puree
  • 15ml triple sec
  • 15ml lime juice freshly squeezed
  • Club soda to top up your glass
  • Crushed ice
  • Lime wheel for garnish
  • Strawberry slices for garnish

Instructions

  1. Wash the strawberries and cut them into chunks. Depending on how big they are, you might need fewer or more strawberries.
  2. Place the diced strawberries in the cocktail shaker and muddle them into fine purée. You can also do so in a blender.
  3. In the cocktail shaker with a couple of ice cubes, pour in the lime juice, Hennessy, and triple sec with the strawberry puree.
  4. Close the shaker and shake for 1 minute or until chilled.
  5. In a tall glass, add 3/4 parts of crushed ice and strain the cocktail into it. 
  6. Sit a cocktail pick garnished with a lime wheel and strawberry on top of the glass rim.
  7. Top the glass with club soda, mix and enjoy.

This recipe was found on sugarandcloth.com

The french connection

hennessy
The French connection. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

  • 120ml cognac
  • 1 Amaretto
  • Lemon or orange twists for garnish

Instructions

  1. Cut a notch in a lemon wedge, then run the lemon around the rim of a cocktail glass. Dip the edge of the rim into a plate of superfine sugar.
  2. Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice and shake until cold.
  3. Strain the drink into the prepared glass. Garnish with a lemon twist or orange twist.
  4. Serve and enjoy your delicious cognac cocktail!

This recipe was found on creative-culinary.com

