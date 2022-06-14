Recipe of the day: Blueberry cream cheese muffins

Citizen Reporter

Freshly baked muffins are one of the easiest and quickest baked treats to create, and these blueberry cream cheese muffins are a perfect and unique way to enjoy the classic and internationally loved blueberry muffin.

Bake a larger batch of these scrumptious muffins to enjoy throughout the week, or to gift to your loved ones as a heartfelt yummy gesture.

Blueberry cream cheese muffins

Blueberry cream cheese muffins. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

Streusel crumble topping

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup unsalted butter-melted

Blueberry muffins

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ cup vegetable oil

½ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

½ teaspoon vanilla

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 ½ cup fresh blueberries (half goes in batter and half for topping)

1 tablespoon flour to toss the blueberries

Cream cheese fillings

180ml cream cheese-room temperature

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon corn starch

Glaze

¾ cup powdered sugar

1½ –2½ teaspoons milk or creme

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 232 degrees C, line cupcake pan with paper liners ad set aside. This recipe makes 9-10 muffins. Divide blueberries in half. Toss ¾ cup of blueberries with 1 tablespoon flour. Reserve remaining ¾ cup of blueberries for topping. Set them aside. To make the crumb topping, stir together flour, sugar, and salt. Add melted butter and whisk with a fork until coarse crumbs form. Set aside. To make the muffins in a large bowl stir together flour, baking powder, and salt and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together egg and granulated sugar until combined. Whisk in yogurt, oil, and vanilla extract. Add dry ingredients into wet ingredients and mix everything together by hand. Finally, using a rubber spatula, fold in blueberries (3/4 cup blueberries tossed with 1 Tablespoon flour). Reserve ¾ cup blueberries for topping. To make the cream cheese filling, mix softened cream cheese, sugar, corn starch, and vanilla just to combine. To assemble the muffins, add about 1½ Tablespoon of muffin mixture to each cup. Using a spoon spread the mixture up the side of paper liners to make the small dent in the center. Drop 1 not quite a full Tablespoon of cream cheese mixture in the center of each muffin. filling each cup about 2/3 to ¾ full. Add a few blueberries on top, then generously top each muffin with streusel crumbs. Add a few more blueberries on top and gently press the crumbs to stick to the muffin batter. Place in preheated oven and reduce the temperature to 176 degrees C. Bake 22-25 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown and the center has set. Cool 5-10 minutes in the pan, then transfer the muffins on a rack to cool completely. Meanwhile, prepare the glaze. Stir powdered sugar with milk or cream. Start with 1 teaspoon of the liquid and gradually add more until desired consistency has reached. Drizzle over muffins and serve.

This recipe was found on omgchocolatedesserts.com