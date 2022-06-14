Recipe of the day: Blueberry cream cheese muffins

Freshly baked muffins are one of the easiest and quickest baked treats to create, and these blueberry cream cheese muffins are a perfect and unique way to enjoy the classic and internationally loved blueberry muffin.
Bake a larger batch of these scrumptious muffins to enjoy throughout the week, or to gift to your loved ones as a heartfelt yummy gesture.
Blueberry cream cheese muffins
Ingredients
Streusel crumble topping
- 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup light brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup unsalted butter-melted
Blueberry muffins
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 ½ cup fresh blueberries (half goes in batter and half for topping)
- 1 tablespoon flour to toss the blueberries
Cream cheese fillings
- 180ml cream cheese-room temperature
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon corn starch
Glaze
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- 1½ –2½ teaspoons milk or creme
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 232 degrees C, line cupcake pan with paper liners ad set aside. This recipe makes 9-10 muffins.
- Divide blueberries in half. Toss ¾ cup of blueberries with 1 tablespoon flour. Reserve remaining ¾ cup of blueberries for topping. Set them aside.
- To make the crumb topping, stir together flour, sugar, and salt. Add melted butter and whisk with a fork until coarse crumbs form. Set aside.
- To make the muffins in a large bowl stir together flour, baking powder, and salt and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together egg and granulated sugar until combined. Whisk in yogurt, oil, and vanilla extract.
- Add dry ingredients into wet ingredients and mix everything together by hand.
- Finally, using a rubber spatula, fold in blueberries (3/4 cup blueberries tossed with 1 Tablespoon flour). Reserve ¾ cup blueberries for topping.
- To make the cream cheese filling, mix softened cream cheese, sugar, corn starch, and vanilla just to combine.
- To assemble the muffins, add about 1½ Tablespoon of muffin mixture to each cup. Using a spoon spread the mixture up the side of paper liners to make the small dent in the center. Drop 1 not quite a full Tablespoon of cream cheese mixture in the center of each muffin. filling each cup about 2/3 to ¾ full.
- Add a few blueberries on top, then generously top each muffin with streusel crumbs. Add a few more blueberries on top and gently press the crumbs to stick to the muffin batter.
- Place in preheated oven and reduce the temperature to 176 degrees C. Bake 22-25 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown and the center has set.
- Cool 5-10 minutes in the pan, then transfer the muffins on a rack to cool completely.
- Meanwhile, prepare the glaze. Stir powdered sugar with milk or cream. Start with 1 teaspoon of the liquid and gradually add more until desired consistency has reached. Drizzle over muffins and serve.
This recipe was found on omgchocolatedesserts.com