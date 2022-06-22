Recipe of the day: Sun-dried tomato and ricotta turkey meatballs

Citizen Reporter

Although this recipe says to use spaghetti, you can enjoy these mouthwatering and flavourful turkey meatballs with any pasta dish of your choice, or in hotdog rolls to make delicious homemade turkey meatball subs.

If you are not a fan of turkey meat then you can substitute the turkey with chicken to create the same yummy sun-dried tomato and ricotta chicken meatballs.

Sun-dried tomato and ricotta turkey meatballs

Sun dried tomato and ricotta turkey meatballs. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

500g ground turkey or chicken

3/4 cup whole milk ricotta cheese

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1/4 cup marinated oil packed sun-dried tomatoes, oil drained and chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced or grated

1 cup fresh basil, chopped

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

kosher salt and black pepper

2 cans tomatoes

1/2 cup white wine

1 teaspoon dried oregano

spaghetti or any other pasta of your choice, for serving

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 232 degrees C. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Add the turkey, ricotta, parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, 1 clove garlic, 1/2 cup basil, the parsley, crushed red pepper flakes, and a pinch each of salt and pepper to a bowl. Coat your hands with a bit of olive oil, and roll the meat into 2 tablespoon size balls (will make 10-12 meatballs), placing them on the prepared baking sheet. Transfer to the oven and bake for 15 minutes or until the meatballs are crisp on the outside, but not yet cooked through on the inside. To a large pot set over medium heat, add the tomatoes – crushing them by hand as you add them, the wine, remaining 2 cloves garlic, oregano, and a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stir in the meatballs and cook stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly and the meatballs are cooked through, about 25-30 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/2 cup basil. Divide the pasta among plates and spoon the meatballs and sauce over the pasta. Top with fresh basil.

