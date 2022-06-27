Recipe of the day: How to make delicious Moroccan pulled lamb in the All-in-One Cooker

Xanet Scheepers

I have been reviewing the Philips All-In-One Cooker for about a week now and the thing I love most about the appliance is that you just put all your ingredients in the pot, close the lid and set the timer.

It really is one of the most convenient ways to prepare a healthy, nutritious and very flavourful meal for your family.

This recipe was originally shared by Low Carb Nikki in 2019. I discovered it during my Google search for the perfect Sunday lunch recipe and decided to test it in the All-In-One Cooker.

The results blew my husband’s taste buds. He now calls me a culinary goddess.

Morroccan pulled lamb recipe

I used the lamb pressure cooker setting for this dish and set the timer to 59 minutes. When the time elapsed, I opened the lid and set the timer for another 59 minutes as the meat was not yet soft enough to shred with a fork.

Ingredients

1.5 kg boneless lamb leg or 2kg bone in lamb leg

1 onion, cut into wedges

6 cloves garlic

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1/2 tsp fennel seeds. I used anise, which is a good substitute for fennel seeds

1 tsp paprika

1 cup chicken bone broth. I used one cup of white wine, which is a good substitute for chicken bone broth

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 tbsp olive oil

salt

pepper

6 tbsp plain Greek yoghurt

Method