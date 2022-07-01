Celebrate International Chicken Wings Day with these three yummy recipes

Citizen Reporter

Today marks International Chicken Wing Day, and this day was created to recognise and celebrate chicken wings of all types, flavours and sizes.

To celebrate this remarkable day you can recreate these mouthwatering, internationally loved chicken wing recipes for yourself and your loved ones for your Friday evening dinner.

Pair your chicken wings with your favourite homemade dipping sauces, and a side of oven-baked fries.

Buffalo wings

Delicious buffalo chicken wings. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1kg chicken wings

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup hot sauce

2 tablespoons honey

4 tablespoons butter

Ranch dressing, for serving

Carrot sticks, for serving

Celery sticks, for serving

ALSO TRY: Quick dinner solution: The All-In-One Cooker can prepare a bredie, curry and samp in 30 minutes!

Instructions

Preheat oven to 204 degrees C and place a wire rack over a baking sheet. In a large bowl, toss chicken wings with oil and season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Bake until chicken is golden and skin is crispy, 50 to 60 minutes, flipping the wings halfway through. In a small saucepan, whisk together hot sauce and honey. Bring to simmer then stir in butter. Cook until butter is melted and slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Heat broiler on low. Transfer baked wings to a bowl and toss with buffalo sauce until completely coated. Return wings to rack and broil until sauce caramelizes, 3 minutes. Serve with ranch dressing and vegetables.

This recipe was found on delish.com

Fried chicken wings

Fried chicken wings. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

12 small chicken wings

¼ teaspoon seasoned salt, or to taste

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon ground paprika

1 bottle buffalo wing sauce, or to taste

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions

Season chicken wings lightly with seasoned salt. Mix together flour, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and paprika in a wide, shallow bowl. Press wings into flour mixture to coat and arrange onto a large plate with space between. Refrigerate coated wings for 15 to 30 minutes. Dredge wings again in flour mixture and return to the plate. Refrigerate wings once more for 15 to 30 minutes. Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 190 degrees C. Fry chicken wings in hot oil until crisp and juices run clear, 9 to 12 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat, near the bone, should read 74 degrees C. Transfer fried wings to a large bowl. Drizzle sauce over wings and toss to coat.

This recipe was found on allrecipes.com

Sweet and spicy wings

Sweet and spicy chicken wings. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1.5kg chicken wings

1-1/2 cups ketchup

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped sweet red pepper

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1-1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon pepper

Ranch dressing and celery stalks, optional

Instructions

Cut wings into 3 sections; discard wing tip sections. Place chicken in a 4-qt. slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Pour over chicken; stir until coated. Cover and cook on low 5-6 hours or until chicken juices run clear. If desired, serve with ranch dressing and celery stalks.

This recipe was found on tasteofhome.com