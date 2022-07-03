Recipe of the day: Nutella croissant bread pudding

Citizen Reporter

Tackle your sweet tooth cravings by recreating this mouthwatering nutella croissant bread pudding to be enjoyed as the perfect ending to your wholesome Sunday lunch or dinner meal.

We have added a super easy homemade vanilla ice cream recipe to compliment your delicious dessert.

If you are not a fan of vanilla ice cream, you can enjoy the nutella croissant bread pudding with any other ice cream flavour of your choice.

Nutella croissant bread pudding

Nutella croissant bread pudding. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

3 croissants, preferably 1 to 2 days old

3/4 cup Nutella hazelnut spread

1/4 cup chopped nuts such as hazelnuts, pecans or walnuts

2 large eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup sugar

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pull apart cheeseburger sliders

Instructions

Heat the oven to 176 degrees C. Lightly oil or butter a baking dish. Slice croissants in half lengthwise then slather one side with Nutella. Put the halves back together to make sandwiches and cut into pieces then add to the baking dish. Scatter top with nuts. Whisk eggs, cream, vanilla, sugar and the salt together, then pour over the sandwich pieces. Gently push down the croissants so the custard starts to absorb. Cover with aluminium foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake, uncovered, until the bread pudding is golden brown, has risen slightly and the liquid has been completely absorbed, about 10 minutes.

This recipe was found on inspiredtaste.net

Homemade vanilla ice cream

Homemade vanilla ice cream. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups half-and-half cream

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

Combine all ingredients, stirring to dissolve sugar completely. Fill cylinder of ice cream maker no more than two-thirds full; freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. (Refrigerate any remaining mixture until ready to freeze.) Serve immediately or store in covered containers in freezer.

This recipe was found on tasteofhome.com