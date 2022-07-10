A perfect feast fit for the celebration of Eid Mubarak

Citizen Reporter

Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid Mubarak is a festival celebrated among the Muslim community all over the world in remembrance of the sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim made due to his strong faith in Allah.

In celebration of the festival, prepare these mouthwatering beef rendang, chicken biryani and shami kabab dishes to be enjoyed with your loved ones over a festive Eid Mubarak feast.

Beef rendang

Ingredients

750g boneless beef short ribs, cut into cubes

5 tablespoons cooking oil

1 stick cinnamon

3 cloves

3 star anise

3 cardamom pods

1 lemongrass, cut and pounded

1 cup thick coconut milk, coconut cream

1 cup water

2 teaspoons tamarind pulp, soaked in some warm water for the juice and discard the seeds

6 kaffir lime leaves, very finely sliced

6 tablespoons toasted coconut

1 tablespoon sugar or palm sugar to taste

salt to taste

For the spice paste

5 shallots

2.50cm galangal

3 lemongrass (white part only)

5 cloves garlic

2.50cm ginger

10-12 dried chilies, soaked in warm water and seeded

Instructions

Chop the spice paste ingredients and then blend it in a food processor until fine. Heat the oil in a stew pot, add the spice paste, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and cardamom and stir-fry until aromatic. Add the beef and the pounded lemongrass and stir for 1 minute. Add the coconut milk, tamarind juice, water, and simmer on medium heat, stirring frequently until the meat is almost cooked. Add the kaffir lime leaves, toasted coconut, sugar or palm sugar, stirring to blend well with the meat. Lower the heat to low, cover the lid, and simmer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until the meat is really tender and the gravy has dried up. Add more salt and sugar to taste. Serve immediately with steamed rice and the rest of your Eid Mubarak feast.

This recipe was found on rasamalaysia.com

Chicken biryani

Ingredients

4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

4 small potatoes, peeled and halved

2 large onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

2 medium tomatoes, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

1 piece cinnamon stick

1.5kg boneless, skinless chicken pieces cut into chunks

For the rice

500g basmati rice

2 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, diced

1 pinch powdered saffron

5 pods cardamom

3 whole cloves

1 piece cinnamon stick

½ teaspoon ground ginger

4 cups chicken stock

1 ½ teaspoons salt

Instructions

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet. Fry potatoes in hot oil until brown. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and set aside. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the skillet and fry onions, garlic, and fresh ginger until onion is soft and golden. Add chili, pepper, turmeric, cumin, salt, and tomatoes. Fry, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes. Stir in yogurt, mint, ground cardamom, and cinnamon stick. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are cooked to a pulp. It may be necessary to add a little hot water if the mixture becomes too dry and starts to stick to the pan. When mixture is thick and smooth, add chicken and stir well to coat. Cover and cook over very low heat until chicken is tender, 35 to 45 minutes. There should only be a little very thick gravy left when the chicken is finished cooking. If necessary cook uncovered for a few minutes to reduce the gravy. To prepare rice: Wash rice well and drain in colander for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a large skillet. Fry onion in hot oil until golden. Add saffron, cardamom pods, cloves, cinnamon stick, ground ginger, and rice. Stir continuously until rice is coated with spices. Heat stock and salt in a medium pot. When the mixture is hot, pour it over the rice and stir well. Add the chicken mixture and potatoes; gently mix them into the rice. Bring to boil. Cover the saucepan tightly, turn heat to very low, and steam for 20 minutes. Do not lift lid or stir while cooking. Spoon biryani onto a warm serving dish and enjoy with the rest of your Eid Mubarak feast.

This recipe was found on allrecipes.com

Shami kabab

Ingredients

For the spice mix

1 teaspoon red chili powder

5 clove laung

1 cinnamon stick, broken

1 big black cardamom

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon black cumin

½ teaspoon fenugreek seeds, optional

1 teaspoon salt

For the meat

500g boneless beef, cut in small cubes, preferably beef chuck or beef roast or lamb shank

1¼ cup yellow split pea, soaked for 2 hours in warm water

1 potato, peeled and cut in chunks

4 tablespoon shami kebab spice mix, less or more to taste

2 tablespoons oil

½ cup mint leaves

3 green chilies, or 1 tablespoon green chili paste

1 ½ tablespoon ginger paste

4 fat cloves garlic, or 1 tablespoon garlic paste

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 cup water, or more if needed

For forming the kabab

3 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander

1 teaspoon chat masala, or more to taste

1 onion, chopped

1 egg, beaten

2 hard-boiled egg, chopped

For frying the kabab

3 eggs, for egg wash

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon red chili powder

Breadcrumbs, if using as needed

Oil for frying

Instructions

For the spice mix

Roast whole spices on medium heat for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Then grind roasted spice finely in a coffee grinder. Shami Kebab masala or spice mix is ready.

For cooking the meat

In a pot take all ingredients of cooking meat. Cook for 45 minutes until meat is tender and yellow split pea is soft and mushy. Burn all the excess water with constant stirring. This step is important. Let the kebab mixture cool. Then in a chopper make a smooth mixture of yellow split pea and meat.

For forming the kabab

In a large dish take kebab mixture, mint fresh coriander, boiled egg, 1 beaten egg, chopped onion, chat masala and, salt. Mix well. Grease your hands with oil and roll out kebab from the mixture.

For frying the kabab

Beat eggs with salt and red chili powder. Dip each kebab in egg and then in bread crumbs. (If using bread crumbs.) Shallow fry each kebab in oil until golden brown and serve hot with the rest of your Eid Mubarak feast.

This recipe was found on indianhealthyrecipes.com