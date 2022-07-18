Five delicious dinner sandwiches to recreate throughout the week

Citizen Reporter

The breakfast-for-dinner sandwich

The breakfast-for-dinner sandwich. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1kg red new potatoes, cut into chunks

1 large onion, chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons sweet paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Black pepper, to taste

For the sandwhiches

6 English muffins, split

6 slices fontina cheese

1 tablespoon salted butter

6 large eggs

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

12 slices tomatoes

340g thinly sliced prosciutto

2 cups baby arugula

1/3 cup mayonnaise

Instructions

For the potatoes: Place a baking sheet on the bottom oven rack and preheat to 450˚. Combine the potatoes and onion in a large bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with the paprika, salt, garlic powder and a generous amount of black pepper. Toss well. Spread the potato mixture on the hot baking sheet and roast, tossing halfway through, until the potatoes are nicely browned and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, for the sandwiches: Put the English muffins on a second baking sheet and bake on the top oven rack until lightly toasted, about 4 minutes. Remove the muffin tops and lay a piece of cheese on each of the muffin bottoms. Return to the oven to melt the cheese, 1 to 2 minutes. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the butter and let melt. Crack the eggs into the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet and cook until the eggs are done to your liking, about 4 minutes for set whites with runny yolks. To assemble, use a spatula or a round biscuit cutter to cut the eggs into 6 portions. Top each muffin bottom with 2 tomato slices, some prosciutto, an egg and some arugula. Spread the muffin tops with the mayonnaise and close the sandwiches. Serve with the potatoes.

This recipe was found on thepioneerwoman.com

Bombay grilled sandwich

Bombay grilled sandwich. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 slices brown bread

1 handful mint leaves

2 pinches salt

1 small tomato

1 medium boiled potato

1/4 teaspoon chaat masala

1/4 cup water

1 handful coriander leaves

2 green chili

1 medium cucumber

1 small onion

2 tablespoon butter

2 wedges cheddar cheese

Instructions

To prepare this yummy sandwich, peel and slice the onion and cucumber in a round shape. Wash the tomatoes and cut round slices of it as well. Next, wash and chop the coriander and mint leaves to prepare the green chutney for the sandwich. Add them along with green chilies and salt in a mixer jar and blend to a smooth paste, and try not to add too much water. The consistency of the chutney should be thick. Trim the bread from all sides or you can keep it if you wish and apply butter on one bread, then apply the green chutney all over. Next, place the cucumber, tomato, onion slices over the bread slice along with the potato slice. Sprinkle salt over the veggies along with chaat masala. Lastly, add the grated cheese and cover this slice with the other slice. Grill the sandwich for around 2-3 minutes. Once done, cut into pieces and serve hot. Do try this recipe, rate it and let us know in the comments how it turned out to be.

This recipe was found on recipes.timesofindia.com

Monte cristo

The Monte Cristo. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 eggs

pinches of salt and pepper

4 slices sturdy white bread (or white bread of preference)

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

250g thick sliced baked ham

14g shredded gruyere cheese

additional salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons butter

Instructions

Beat eggs in a shallow dish (large enough to fit a sandwich) along with a few pinches of salt and pepper. Set aside. Assemble sandwiches, with mustard, mayonnaise, ham, cheese, salt and pepper to personal preference. Slightly compress sandwich. Heat skillet over medium heat. Add butter; allow to melt. Dip and coat each sandwich in beaten egg, and place in skillet. Cook sandwiches 2-3 minutes on each side, until browned to liking and cheese has melted.

This recipe was found on shewearsmanyhats.com

Smoked salmon sandwich

Smoked salmon sandwiches. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

4 tablespoons herb cream cheese

1/4 English cucumber

1 handful red onion slices

2 thin tomato slices (optional)

2 tablespoons capers, drained

113g smoked salmon

4 slices bread

Instructions

Make the herb cream cheese. Thinly slice the cucumber and red onion. Thinly slice the tomato. Top the cucumber and tomato with a pinch of salt. Toast the bread (optional). Spread herb cream cheese spread on both sides of the bread. Top with 1 tablespoon capers per sandwich, smoked salmon, and the cucumber, red onion, and tomato (if using). Top with the final slice of bread and enjoy.

This recipe was found on acouplecooks.com

Healthy salad sandwich

Healthy salad sandwiches. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the herb mayo

1/3 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup fresh herbs of your choice (basil, parsley, chives)

squeeze of lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste

For the sandwiches

4 slices wholegrain bread

sliced tomato

sliced cucumber

sliced red onion

julienned carrot

lettuce/baby spinach

sliced cheese (optional)

Instructions

Combine all the mayo ingredients and blend with an immersion blender until smooth. Alternatively, use a blender or food processor. To assemble the sandwich, spread a generous dollop of the mayo onto each slice of bread and top with the vegetables and cheese. Sandwich, slice and serve.

This recipe was found on simply-delicious-food.com