Start off your week with this delicious light steak and blue cheese salad by Chef Marcus Modimokwane.

Chef Marcus graduated from the acclaimed culinary school, Capsicum Culinary Studio in 2018. Since then, he has created a food company called The Flavour Studio that does catering, product development and brand collaborations.

He tries, by all means, to put forward the local cuisine scene on the map with a modern twist. Aware that South Africans love their meat, he has paired his steak with quick-cooking vegetables.

Noticing a trend of more salads, and less meat on our plates he adds that “traditional food is killing it in the formal restaurant business”, such as mala mogodu (cow or sheep insides), kota (bunny chow) and inyama yenhloko (cow head meat).

The chef paired his steak with blue cheese. The crumbly blue cheese provides a subtle flavour when paired with steak or sirloin.

Recipe of the day: Steak and blue cheese salad

Steak and blue cheese salad. Picture: supplied

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of BBQ spice

Bowl of baby spinach

¼ cup of balsamic vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 x 200g steaks

cherry tomatoes halved

½ red onion, diced

100g blue cheese, crumbled

1 cup of cooked sweetcorn

2 tbs lemon juice

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Method

Heat a pan to high, then add the olive oil. Season the steak with the BBQ spice, salt and pepper and pan fry for 4 minutes on each side. Let the steak rest, covered with foil for 10 minutes before slicing. Place the remaining ingredients in a large bowl and toss gently to combine. Place the sliced steak over the salad. For the dressing, combine the olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and season with salt and pepper before drizzling over the salad. Serve.

