Recipe of the day: Easy, cheesy salami and mushroom pizza

This cheesy salami and mushroom pizza is super quick and easy to prepare, and promises to be a dinner favourite amongst your family and friends.

Add a few dollops of your favourite hot sauce to your pizza for that extra spicy kick and flavour.

We have added a yummy ultimate veggie pizza for all the vegetarian pizza lovers.

Salami and mushroom pizza

Easy, cheesy salami and mushroom pizza. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 x 380g pizza bases with sauce

2 cups grated pizza cheese

150g shaved mild salami

2 flat mushrooms, sliced

250g cherry tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup fresh basil leaves

Instructions

Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan-forced. Grease two baking trays. Place a pizza base on each prepared tray. Sprinkle each pizza base with 1/4 cup cheese. Top each with salami, mushrooms and tomatoes. Sprinkle each with remaining pizza cheese. Bake for 10 minutes or until bases are crisp and cheese is melted and golden. Serve pizzas topped with basil.

This recipe was found on taste.com.au

Ultimate vegetarian pizza

Vegetarian pizza. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 batch easy whole wheat pizza dough or 500g store-bought pizza dough

1 cup pizza sauce or marinara

2 cups baby spinach

2 to 3 cups shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese

½ cup jarred or canned artichoke, cut into pieces

½ cup fresh red or orange bell pepper, cut into narrow strips

½ cup red onion, cut into thin wedges

½ cup halved cherry tomatoes

½ cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved lengthwise

½ cup sliced almonds (optional)

Optional garnishes: Fresh basil (small leaves or torn), red pepper flakes and/or finely grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 260 degrees C with a rack in the upper third of the oven. If you’re using a baking stone or baking steel, place it on the upper rack. Prepare dough through step 5. Spread pizza sauce evenly over the two pizzas, leaving about 1 inch bare around the edges. Evenly distribute the spinach on top of the sauce, followed by the cheese (use all three cups if you want a cheesy pizza as shown here). Top the pizzas with artichoke, bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes, olives and almonds (if using). Bake pizzas individually on the top rack until the crust is golden and the cheese is golden and bubbly, about 10 to 12 minutes (or significantly less, if you’re using a baking stone/steel — keep an eye on it). Transfer pizzas to a cutting board and sprinkle with with fresh basil, red pepper flakes and Parmesan, if using. Slice and serve! Leftover pizza keeps well in the refrigerator for 4 days, or for several months in the freezer.

This recipe was found on cookieandkate.com