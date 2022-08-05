Recipe of the day: Easy, cheesy salami and mushroom pizza

This cheesy salami and mushroom pizza is super quick and easy to prepare, and promises to be a dinner favourite amongst your family and friends.
Add a few dollops of your favourite hot sauce to your pizza for that extra spicy kick and flavour.
We have added a yummy ultimate veggie pizza for all the vegetarian pizza lovers.
Salami and mushroom pizza
Ingredients
- 2 x 380g pizza bases with sauce
- 2 cups grated pizza cheese
- 150g shaved mild salami
- 2 flat mushrooms, sliced
- 250g cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/3 cup fresh basil leaves
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan-forced. Grease two baking trays. Place a pizza base on each prepared tray.
- Sprinkle each pizza base with 1/4 cup cheese. Top each with salami, mushrooms and tomatoes. Sprinkle each with remaining pizza cheese. Bake for 10 minutes or until bases are crisp and cheese is melted and golden.
- Serve pizzas topped with basil.
This recipe was found on taste.com.au
Ultimate vegetarian pizza
Ingredients
- 1 batch easy whole wheat pizza dough or 500g store-bought pizza dough
- 1 cup pizza sauce or marinara
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 2 to 3 cups shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup jarred or canned artichoke, cut into pieces
- ½ cup fresh red or orange bell pepper, cut into narrow strips
- ½ cup red onion, cut into thin wedges
- ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes
- ½ cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved lengthwise
- ½ cup sliced almonds (optional)
- Optional garnishes: Fresh basil (small leaves or torn), red pepper flakes and/or finely grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 260 degrees C with a rack in the upper third of the oven. If you’re using a baking stone or baking steel, place it on the upper rack. Prepare dough through step 5.
- Spread pizza sauce evenly over the two pizzas, leaving about 1 inch bare around the edges. Evenly distribute the spinach on top of the sauce, followed by the cheese (use all three cups if you want a cheesy pizza as shown here).
- Top the pizzas with artichoke, bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes, olives and almonds (if using).
- Bake pizzas individually on the top rack until the crust is golden and the cheese is golden and bubbly, about 10 to 12 minutes (or significantly less, if you’re using a baking stone/steel — keep an eye on it).
- Transfer pizzas to a cutting board and sprinkle with with fresh basil, red pepper flakes and Parmesan, if using. Slice and serve! Leftover pizza keeps well in the refrigerator for 4 days, or for several months in the freezer.
This recipe was found on cookieandkate.com