Recipe of the day: Tasty lemon coffee cake for tea time

Citizen Reporter

It might not sound like a match made in culinary heaven, but this moist lemon coffee cake recipe will blow your friends away, plus it’s a little healthier than the creamy cakes, which will take away some of the guilt when treating your sweet tooth.

It is the perfect dessert to whip together when you need something sweet in a jiffy, as it will be ready in 30 minutes. This lemon coffee cake is best served warm with chocolate syrup or vanilla ice cream.

Easy lemon coffee cake recipe

Ingredients:

6 lemons

1/5 cup canola oil

3 beaten egg s

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoon coffee powder

1 1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Chocolate pudding with whipped vanilla salted coconut cream

Method:

Take a bowl and add sugar and canola oil to it. Mix it well. Next, beat the eggs into the bowl, make sure that you add one egg at a time. Then, squeeze out the lemon juice and add it to the bowl. Be careful not to add lemon seeds. Add baking powder, flour, and salt to the bowl and whisk the ingredients well. Then, add coffee powder to the bowl and mix it well. Your cake batter is now ready! Once the batter is prepared, pour this into a baking mould. Make sure to grease it well with oil before pouring the batter. Bake the cake at 180°C for 30 minutes. Once baked, take it out of the oven and serve Lemon Coffee Cake warm.

Handy tips:

Add lemon essence to your lemon coffee cake to make it more aromatic.

Add raisins and nuts to the batter to make the cake more delicious.

Dust a little bit of confectioner’s sugar over the cake before slicing it and serving it.

This recipe was found on recipes.timesofindia.com.