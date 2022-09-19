Three easy eggless cake recipes 

Citizen Reporter

There are a number of reasons people cannot or will not consume eggs. However, that doesn’t mean that they have to give up on trying some of the most popular dishes out there. Whether you’re dealing with an allergy diagnosis or simply escaping the rising cost of eggs, we have found some eggless cake recipes for you to try when you’re craving baked, tasty treats.

Eggless vanilla cake recipe

The first recipe comes from Oriana Romero of Mommy’s Home Cooking who developed her recipe to create amazing treats for her daughter who was diagnosed with an egg allergy.

You will need; a kitchen scale, a mixer and cake pans.

Ingredients

4 cups (560 g) of all-purpose flour (see notes for self-raising flour)

6 teaspoons (24 g) baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups (480 ml) whole milk (you can substitute with any plant milk you like)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) apple cider vinegar

2 cups (400 g) granulated sugar

1 cup (230 g) unsalted butter, softened

2 teaspoons (10 ml) pure vanilla extract

Instructions

Bring all your refrigerated ingredients to room temperature as this will ensure that the batter mixes correctly, and you’ll get a better rise and texture in your final product. “I like to pre-measure all my ingredients before I get started. This way, I have them ready to go, and I don’t forget anything. To measure, I highly recommend using a scale,” writes Romero.

“If you haven’t used a scale before, don’t be intimidated. It’s actually easier than using cups and more precise, which is key for baking. You can get a great scale online or in any local kitchen equipment store.”

Method

Preheat your oven to 350º F (180º C). Line 3 8-in (20cm) round cake pans with parchment paper. Lightly grease with baking spray with flour. Sift the flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Add salt and mix to combine. Combine milk and vinegar in a small bowl. Set aside. Using an electric hand mixer or a stand mixer, beat butter until creamy on medium-high speed, about 3 – 4 minutes. Add the sugar and beat on high speed for 4 minutes until creamed and pale, scraping down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Then add vanilla; continue beating to combine, about 1 minute. Turn the mixer to low and add the flour mixture in three batches, alternating with milk mixture, beginning and ending with the flour mixture; beat until just combined, about 30 – 45 seconds. Do not overmix. Evenly divide the batter between prepared pans (2 1/2 cups of batter in each pan approximately). Bake for 20 – 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cakes cool in their pans on wire racks for 10 minutes before removing them from the pans. Allow the cakes to cool completely, right-side up, on a wire rack before removing the parchment paper.

Decorate as you would like.

Mother daughter making eggless cake. Picture: iStock

Eggless chocolate cake

Ingredients

1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour (organic maida or wheat flour) (180 grams) 1⁄4 cup cocoa powder (use good quality cocoa)

1 teaspoon Baking soda (5 grams, check expiry date)

1/4 teaspoon salt (2 grams, I use pink salt)

1 cup sugar (200 grams) (organic, or 1.5 cups grated jaggery) 1 cup Water (240 ml, use milk to make rich cake)

⅓ cup oil (80 ml) (coconut, canola, light olive oil or melted butter)

1 tablespoon white vinegar (15 ml, Minimum 5% Acidity)

1 tablespoon Vanilla extract (15 ml (or vanilla powder or essence as needed)

For chocolate buttercream frosting

1⁄4 cup unsalted butter (soft but cold)

3 tablespoons cocoa powder (good quality)

1 1⁄2 cups powdered sugar (or icing sugar)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 to 2 1⁄2 tablespoons milk (or whipping cream)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170 C or 340 F for at least 15 mins. Grease a 8 or 9 inch round cake pan & drizzle some flour on it. or Line with a parchment paper. Set aside.

Mix 1 1⁄2 cups flour, 1⁄4 cup cocoa powder, 1⁄2 tsp salt and 1 tsp baking soda. Sieve the flour mix at least twice to aerate the flour. This makes the cake light. If using wheat flour then sieve four times.

Add 1 cup sugar and mix it well. If you are using coarse one then you can also dissolve it in 1 cup water (called for the recipe) and pour it in the next step.

Method

Make a well (space) in the centre. Pour 1 cup water, 1/3 cup oil or melted butter, 1 tbsp vanilla extract and 1 tbsp vinegar. Gently begin to mix well from the liquid ingredients in the centre. Using a whisk or spatula, mix just until the flour is combined well with the wet ingredients. Do not overmix. The batter will be runny. Pour it into the cake pan. Knock it a few times against the kitchen counter to release air bubbles. Bake for 30 to 35 mins. Check after 27 mins. The bake time may vary depending on your pan size and oven. So Just bake it until a skewer or a tester inserted comes out clean. To check if it is completely baked, insert a skewer in the centre of the cake and check. It must come out clean. Keep the cake pan on a wire rack and allow it to cool down for 8 to 10 mins in the pan. Invert eggless chocolate cake gently on a wire rack. Allow it to cool. You can frost the cake if you like or just sprinkle some powdered sugar. This eggless chocolate cake tastes best the next day.

Chocolate buttercream frosting

Ensure the butter is soft yet cold. When you press down the block of butter, it must dent easily yet hold shape without melting.

Add butter to a large bowl and beat it until soft and fluffy. You can use a hand mixer or just a whisk. Place a sieve over the butter bowl. Add cocoa and powdered sugar to the sieve. Sieve it well.

Pour vanilla and 2 tbsps milk or cream. Mix them up lightly. Then whisk or beat until everything turns smooth fluffy and light. It must be of spreadable consistency.

If it is too thick, then add another half to 1 tbsp milk or cream. Beat well until it reaches a good consistency. Do not over beat else the butter begins to melt. If needed you can keep it in the fridge for a while.

Spread a tbsp of frosting on your cake stand. Place 4 – 2 by 8 inch parchment paper strips across the four sides of the cake stand. Place the cake over these papers with the frosting beneath the cake.

Scoop off a good amount of frosting to the cake. Begin to spread from the center and then towards the sides. Place the cake in the fridge for about 40 mins. Then smoothen the cake with a spatula. Remove the parchment papers gently.

Eggless chocolate cake is ready. Slice & serve.

This recipe was found on Indian Healthy Recipes

Eggless carrot cake

Deliciously moist carrot cake. Picture: Pinterest

This eggless carrot cake by Keep Calm and Eat Ice Cream is made with no eggs and a secret ingredient to keep it moist and delicious. Made with fresh carrots and a tangy lemon frosting!

Equipment; Spring form cake tin, 7″ x 2.5″ (18cm x 6.5cm)

Ingredients

2 cups (300gms) plain flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup (120gms) pecans

1 and¼ cups (230gms) grated carrots, about 2 – 3 medium carrots

1 cup (220gms) tightly packed brown sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

½ cup apple sauce

Optional vegan lemon buttercream

1 cup (160gms) icing sugar

1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon (25gms) non diary margarine

1 tablespoon freshly squeesed lemon juice

extra whole pecans for decorating

Method

Pre-heat your oven to 320°F (160°C) (fan forced). Grease a line a spring form cake tin, 7″ x 2.5″ (18cm x 6.5cm) with baking paper.

Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger to a bowl. Mix well.

Roughly chop the pecans. Grate the carrots using the coarse side of a box grater. Add the pecans and carrots to the flour mix and mix well.

In a separate bowl add the brown sugar, oil, vanilla and apple sauce. Mix well.

Working quickly add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Mix the cake batter lightly until just combined. Try to make sure there are no unmixed flour streaks but do not over mix.

NB: the cake batter will be quite dry and lumpy, This is normal.

Tip the batter into the tin and smooth down. Bake for one hour and ten minutes or until cake is golden brown and a fine skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool completely before removing it from the pan.

Optional vegan lemon buttercream. Sift the icing sugar into a bowl. Add the margarine and lemon juice. Beat on medium with electric hand beaters or in a stand mix until light and fluffy.

Frost the cooled cake and decorate with whole pecans. Lovely with some freshly grated lemon zest over the top to!

