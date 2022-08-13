Saturday tasty treat: Homemade stracciatella ice cream

Citizen Reporter

The famous stracciatella ice cream is an Italian-style vanilla ice cream which has tiny and delicious flakes of chocolate to give if the extra yummy flavour.

Create this homemade stracciatella ice cream to be enjoyed as dessert after your meals over the weekend or as a delicious anytime of the day treat.

We have added an easy 5 min chocolate sauce recipe to enjoy with your creamy Italian stracciatella ice cream.

Homemade stracciatella ice cream

Delicious homemade straciatella ice cream. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 cups full fat milk

3 eggs

2/5 cup powdered sugar

2/5 cup sugar

2 powder packets or 1 pod vanilla

2 cups full fat liquid cream

1 can condensed milk

175g chocolate, natural

Instructions

Beat the eggs well with 2/5 cup (100 g) of powdered sugar and liquid vanilla. If using a pod, first scrape it and put it in the warm milk. Optionally, strain it afterward to remove the vanilla bits. Pour half of the milk to the eggs in a trickle while continuously beating with a mixer. Then pour the egg mixture into the remaining milk and beat it. Put the container on low heat to boil for a few minutes, then stir and allow it to completely cool. Beat the liquid cream with the sugar into snow and carefully combine it with the egg mixture, while beating with a mixer once again. Add the condensed milk, while constantly beating and optionally add more powdered sugar. Transfer the mixture into a suitable container to freeze and put it in the freezer for 3 hours. Periodically, take out the ice cream and mix it with a mixer; do this 3-4 times. This helps prevent the formation of crystals. During the final mixing, add the finely crushed dark chocolate. Return it to the freezer to freeze completely. Serve the homemade stracciatella ice cream in scoops and optionally garnish them with a chocolate topping.

This recipe was found on tastycraze.com

Homemade chocolate sauce

Homemade chocolate sauce. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup granulated sugar

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup cold water

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Instructions

In a cold saucepan, whisk together the cocoa and the sugar until all lumps are removed. Add the salt and the water and bring to a boil over medium-medium high heat. Reduce to a gentle simmer; stirring constantly. Simmer for about 30 seconds and then remove from heat. Let cool and then add in the vanilla. Pour into a glass jar and allow to cool. The chocolate sauce will be very thin when it finishes boiling, but it will thicken quite a bit as it cools. Refrigerate until needed.

This recipe was found on bellyfull.net