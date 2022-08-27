Recipe of the day: Apple cinnamon baked oatmeal square

Citizen Reporter

Many have proven that the most important meal of the day is breakfast. If you are looking for a yummy, but also less time consuming breakfast meal to prepare over the weekend, then this apple cinnamon baked oatmeal square recipe is for you.

These delicious apple cinnamon baked oatmeal squares are super easy to recreate, and make for the best nutritious breakfast meal, or as a healthy any time of the day treat.

For a sweeter and much more decadent dessert experience of this healthy treat, add a scoop or two of your favourite ice cream, and a little drizzle of caramel sauce.

Apple cinnamon baked oatmeal square

Ingredients

2 cups rolled oats (5 minute preferred, but 1 minute will work as well)

1/2 cup raisins

4 scoops Herbalife24 Formula 1 Sport, Creamy Vanilla

2 scoops Herbalife24 Rebuild Strength, Vanilla Ice Cream

2 scoops Herbalife Nutrition Active Fiber Complex, apple

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 eggs

2 cups low fat milk

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 cup grated apple, with skin

3/4 cup plain Greek style nonfat yogurt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 177 degrees C. Spray a baking dish with pan spray or wipe lightly with oil. In a large bowl, toss together oats, raisins, Herbalife24 Formula 1 Sport, Herbalife24 Rebuild Strength, Active Fiber Complex, cinnamon, salt, and baking powder. In another bowl, beat eggs, then add milk and lemon juice and continue beating until well combined. Stir in grated apple. Pour egg mixture over oat mixture and stir well to combine. Pour into prepared baking dish. Bake for 1 hour. Don’t over bake – oatmeal should still be slightly moist. Let cool slightly before cutting. For the topping, whisk together yogurt and Herbalife24 Rebuild Strength until smooth. To serve, divide oatmeal into servings and top with topping.

This recipe was supplied by iamherballifenutrition.com