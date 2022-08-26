Recipe of the day: Saucy butter chicken pizza

Citizen Reporter

A mouthwatering twist to your favourite butter chicken dish.

This creamy butter chicken pizza recipe is super easy to recreate, and will soon become a favourite laid back meal amongst your family and loved ones.

Serve this delicious pizza dish at your next lunch or dinner party to wow your crowd.

Butter chicken pizza

Saucy butter chicken pizza. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the pizza base

½ teaspoon active dry yeast

¼ teaspoon white sugar

¼ cup lukewarm water

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup natural yogurt

½ – ¾ cup lukewarm milk

Salt to taste

For the butter chicken

2 tablespoons oil

1 large red (or brown) onion, chopped

½ teaspoon minced ginger

½ teaspoon minced garlic

2 dried bay leaves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons garam masala

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

2 tablespoons butter

Juice from 1 small lemon

2 tablespoons tomato paste

½ cup cream

1 tablespoon natural yogurt

¼ cup milk

500g boneless chicken, cut into cubes

¼ teaspoon ground fenugreek

6-8 cashew nuts, ground (optional)

For the toppings

1 cup grated mozzarella

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

Few mint or coriander

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Tortellini pasta salad

Instructions

For the pizza base

Preheat oven to 220 degrees C. If you are using pizza stone, place it in the oven. Combine together yeast, sugar and water in a small bowl. Set aside for 5 minutes or until foamy. Place flour, yogurt, and yeast mixture in a large bowl. Season with salt. Add milk little by little to make sticky dough. Cover, and set aside in a warm place for 30 minutes or 2 hours or until the dough doubles in size. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Sprinkle more flour on top. Knead for 3-4 minutes, or until smooth and elastic. Use your hands to shape the pizza into a large circle. Use a fork to prick all over the base.

For the butter chicken

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan over medium high heat. Add chicken. Sprinkle with ground fenugreek and 1 tsp garam masala. Season with salt and pepper. Saute, stirring occasionally, for 6-10 minutes or until the chicken is cooked. Set aside. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions, and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes or until soft and translucent. Add ginger, garlic, ground cumin, 1 tsp garam masala, red chilli powder, butter and lemon juice. Saute, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add tomato paste, and cook, stirring, for a minute. Add cream, yogurt and milk. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 3-4 mins. Stir cooked chicken in the sauce. Add ground cashew nuts, if using. Cook for another 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat. Garnish with coriander leaves.

For the toppings

Spread the butter chicken sauce all over the base. Top with shredded chicken and then mozzarella. Transfer pizza onto the stone. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven. Top with red onions and mint leaves. Serve with mint chutney if you like.

This recipe was found on nishkitchen.com