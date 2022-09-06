Recipe of the day: Easy picnic recipes

Citizen Reporter

It is that time of the year again, with plenty of get-togethers held outdoors, including braais and picnics. If you are hosting a braai or a picnic or planning to attend a picnic as a guest, these easy recipes will be simpler to make before you head out for the occasion.

From a straightforward guacamole recipe to something sweet and sticky, these easy picnic recipes will please a crowd.

Easy picnic recipes:

Spicy Chunky Guacamole Recipe

Picture: iStock

Serves 4

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

2 avocados, peeled and stoned

15 g coriander, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Dice the avocados, and place in a bowl with the chopped coriander. Squeeze over the lemon juice and season to taste. Mix lightly and serve.

Coconut Prawns

Coconut prawns. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

500g large prawns peeled and deveined, tails intact

½ cup plain flour

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

coconut oil for frying (you can also use vegetable oil but the taste is not as good)

Batter

½ cup plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 egg

½ cup soda water

Coating

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

Method

Season prawns with salt and pepper and set aside. In one shallow bowl, add ½ cup flour for dredging. In another shallow bowl, whisk the batter ingredients together until combined. The batter should resemble pancake consistency. If too thick, add a little extra soda water and whisk. In the third bowl, mix the shredded coconut and bread crumbs. Dredge each prawn in the flour, shaking off any excess, and then dip in the batter, again shaking off any excess, and coat in the breadcrumb/coconut mixture. Lightly press the coating onto the prawn. Once done, arrange the prawns in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and freeze until firm (about 30-45 minutes). In a deep frying pan (about 5cm-7cm deep), heat coconut oil until hot. Fry the frozen prawns in batches of about 6 to 7 for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy. Drain them on a paper towel lined plate. Serve with a sweet chilli sauce.

This recipe is courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studios.

Delicious Spicy Chicken Wings (Serves 24)

Delicious sticky chicken wings. Picture: Supplied

Preparation time 35 minutes

Cooking time 20 minutes

Ingredients

24 chicken wings

½ cup apricot jam

2 Tbsps Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsps brown sugar

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt

2 tsps freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cayenne pepper

Toasted sesame seeds, to garnish

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Light your braai or heat a griddle pan over medium-high heat on the stove. Add the apricot jam, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, soy sauce, mustard, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, cayenne and ginger to a large bowl and mix to combine. Scrape half of the mixture into another bowl (you’ll be using this for serving). Add the chicken wings to the large bowl and toss in the sauce to coat well. Let the chicken wings sit in the sauce for 20 minutes. If you’re braaing, place your wings on the braai and cook on both sides until charred and cooked through, about 15 to 20 minutes. If you’re grilling them, place them in batches on the griddle pan and cook on both sides until cooked through about 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer the cooked wings to a platter and serve with the reserved sauce on the side, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and lemon wedges for squeezing

This recipe is courtesy of DStv Delicious Festival: Our Story & Recipes