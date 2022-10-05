Recipe of the day: Barbeque pork tenderloin wraps with fresh pineapple salsa

Citizen Reporter

Pineapple and pork are a match made in heaven, and when serving up these delicious barbeque pork tenderloin wraps with a zesty, fresh pineapple salsa, you’ll be the star of the evening.

How to make the barbeque pork tenderloin wraps

Ingredients:

500g pork tenderloin, dry rubbed, cooked, sliced on the diagonal

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 dash cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dry onion flakes

chopped lettuce

diced tomatoes

diced onions, optional

shredded cheddar cheese

barbeque sauce

ranch dressing

flour tortillas, warmed

Method:

Preheat oven to 190°C. Put some aluminium foil down on a lined baking sheet, then spray it with non-stick spray. Combine all rub ingredients in a small dish (brown sugar through the dry onion flakes). Pat your pork with a paper towel if it is wet. Rub the spices generously all over the pork tenderloin and let sit for about 10 minutes. Cook for 30-35 minutes or until an instant read thermometer reads 62°C. Cover with foil and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing very thinly. You could grill the pork tenderloin too if you wanted. Take a warm tortilla and fill it with meat and whatever fixings you want. Just don’t forget the barbeque sauce and ranch! It totally makes it!

*This recipe was found on thefoodcharletan.com

Picture: iStock

How to make the fresh pineapple salsa

Ingredients

3 cups diced fresh pineapple (about 1 medium)

1 red bell pepper, chopped

cup chopped red onion (about ½ small onion)

cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 medium jalapeño*, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped

3 tablespoons lime juice (from about 1 ½ limes), or more if needed

teaspoon fine sea salt

Method:

In a medium serving bowl, combine the pineapple, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño. Add the lime juice and salt, and stir to combine. Season to taste with additional lime juice (for zing) and/or salt (for more overall flavour) if it doesn’t taste amazing just yet. For best flavour, let the pico de gallo rest for 10 minutes or longer before serving. It’s best served fresh but keeps well, chilled, for up to 4 days.

*This recipe was found on cookieandkate.com.

Picture: iStock

