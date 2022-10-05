Recipe of the day: Barbeque pork tenderloin wraps with fresh pineapple salsa

Pineapple and pork are a match made in heaven, and when serving up these delicious barbeque pork tenderloin wraps with a zesty, fresh pineapple salsa, you’ll be the star of the evening.
How to make the barbeque pork tenderloin wraps
Ingredients:
- 500g pork tenderloin, dry rubbed, cooked, sliced on the diagonal
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 dash cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dry onion flakes
- chopped lettuce
- diced tomatoes
- diced onions, optional
- shredded cheddar cheese
- barbeque sauce
- ranch dressing
- flour tortillas, warmed
Method:
- Preheat oven to 190°C. Put some aluminium foil down on a lined baking sheet, then spray it with non-stick spray.
- Combine all rub ingredients in a small dish (brown sugar through the dry onion flakes). Pat your pork with a paper towel if it is wet. Rub the spices generously all over the pork tenderloin and let sit for about 10 minutes.
- Cook for 30-35 minutes or until an instant read thermometer reads 62°C. Cover with foil and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing very thinly. You could grill the pork tenderloin too if you wanted.
- Take a warm tortilla and fill it with meat and whatever fixings you want. Just don’t forget the barbeque sauce and ranch! It totally makes it!
*This recipe was found on thefoodcharletan.com
How to make the fresh pineapple salsa
Ingredients
- 3 cups diced fresh pineapple (about 1 medium)
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- cup chopped red onion (about ½ small onion)
- cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 medium jalapeño*, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons lime juice (from about 1 ½ limes), or more if needed
- teaspoon fine sea salt
Method:
- In a medium serving bowl, combine the pineapple, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño. Add the lime juice and salt, and stir to combine.
- Season to taste with additional lime juice (for zing) and/or salt (for more overall flavour) if it doesn’t taste amazing just yet.
- For best flavour, let the pico de gallo rest for 10 minutes or longer before serving. It’s best served fresh but keeps well, chilled, for up to 4 days.
*This recipe was found on cookieandkate.com.