Proud Italy hail their ‘grenade squad’, defence against Boks

Italy's coach and captain said they were very proud of their team's performance while good-humouredly poked fun at the Springbok 'bomb squad' and praised their own.

Italy were proud of their performance against the Springboks. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Tenth-ranked and understrength Italy were all smiles after their relatively narrow defeat against world champions South Africa at Loftus on Saturday.

They especially praised their second-half performance and “grenade squad” from the bench, who turned a 28–3 deficit at the break into a 35–24 deficit, before a 42–24 defeat.

Italy had made seven changes to the starting XV after their comprehensive 73–6 victory over Namibia the week before, though several experienced players had already been rested after the Six Nations. Nicolò Cannone also played his first Test as captain.

Still, he and coach Gonzalo Quesada told the media they were pleased with the result, while the Springboks and coach Rassie Erasmus said they were frustrated.

ALSO READ: ‘There is going to be disappointment’: Faf and Kriel admit fans expected dominance

Italy ‘very proud’

The Springboks boasted close to 400 more caps than the Italians in their starting line-up, with a host of double World Cup winners in their ranks.

But Italy are a team on the up. They finished fifth in the Six Nations but with a scrum win percentage that was better than Ireland’s and Scotland’s. Since the beginning of last year, they have beaten Wales (twice), Georgia, Japan, Tonga and Scotland, drawing to France and losing to Ireland by five points and England by three. Bok stand-in captain Jesse Kriel was right to warn fans not to write them off.

“I am very happy with our performance,” Cannone said. “It was a very tough game, a very physical game, but we prepared for this.”

The captain said it was not easy playing against the Springboks in South Africa, especially as players they are familiar with in the United Rugby Championship step up their game when they put on a Springbok jersey.

“But we had a good performance. We have to prepare some little things for next week, but we are very proud.”

Italy coach hails bench’s performance against Springboks

Coach Quesada said it was important for his side to show courage in defence with 17 players missing out on the night.

“I am so proud because the Springboks came hard at us and we showed a lot of effort and commitment. I am proud for a huge amount of reasons,” he said.

Quesada praised his “excellent jackals” for winning the breakdown battle.

“Maybe we did not believe enough in ourselves in the first half and did not try the things we prepared. So the players were made aware at half-time that they could do much better.”

He good-humouredly poked fun at the Springboks’ bomb squad, which was loudly announced over the speakers to huge applause from the near-capacity crowd on the night, by praising his own “grenade squad” who had a greater impact on the game.

“The way our leaders handled the second half was really critical, and our grenade squad did really well when it came off the bench,” he smiled, as journalists laughed at the quip.

“I am very happy that we did not concede a try from the mauls because that is one of the Springboks’ strengths,” he said.