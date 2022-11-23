Recipes

Recipe of the day: Bulgur wheat summer salad

A bulgur wheat summer salad is a delightful grub to add to your summer meal plan.

Bulgar wheat recipe
Picture: iStock

With summer drawing closer, adding a light and delightful grub to your meal plan can go a long way.

Packed with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and fibre to improve your health, bulgur salad is easy to make and will only take 25-30 minutes of your day. It can also be enjoyed by people with different dietary choices.

Bulgar wheat summer salad. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup bulgur
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 can cooked chickpeas, drained
  • 2 medium cucumbers, diced
  • 1 medium green pepper, diced
  • ¼ medium onion, diced
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
  • ¼ cup chopped chives
  • 60 g Feta cheese, cubed
  • Toasted mixed seeds
  • ½ medium Avocado Cubed
  • 1 Stick Celery

For the Dressing

  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • ¾ tsp sea salt
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • ¼ tsp pepper

Instructions

  1. Place bulgur into a bowl and add salt. Pour boiling water over it and wrap it with a plastic wrap. Let it sit for about 25-30 minutes.
  2. In the meantime, make the dressing by whisking all of the dressing ingredients in a small bowl.
  3. Fluff the bulgur with a fork and transfer it into a large mixing bowl. Add cucumbers, pepper, onion, parsley, chives, feta and celery.
  4. Garnish with avocado and toasted seeds.

Variations

Remove feta to have a vegan option.
Add shredded roast chicken, for a roast chicken bulgar wheat summer s alad.

This recipe is courtesy of Norman Heath, executive chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront.

