Recipe of the day: Bulgur wheat summer salad

With summer drawing closer, adding a light and delightful grub to your meal plan can go a long way.

Packed with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and fibre to improve your health, bulgur salad is easy to make and will only take 25-30 minutes of your day. It can also be enjoyed by people with different dietary choices.

Bulgar wheat summer salad. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

¾ cup bulgur

½ tsp sea salt

1 cup boiling water

1 can cooked chickpeas, drained

2 medium cucumbers, diced

1 medium green pepper, diced

¼ medium onion, diced

¼ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped chives

60 g Feta cheese, cubed

Toasted mixed seeds

½ medium Avocado Cubed

1 Stick Celery

For the Dressing

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

1 large garlic clove, minced

¾ tsp sea salt

½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp pepper

Instructions

Place bulgur into a bowl and add salt. Pour boiling water over it and wrap it with a plastic wrap. Let it sit for about 25-30 minutes. In the meantime, make the dressing by whisking all of the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Fluff the bulgur with a fork and transfer it into a large mixing bowl. Add cucumbers, pepper, onion, parsley, chives, feta and celery. Garnish with avocado and toasted seeds.

Variations

Remove feta to have a vegan option.

Add shredded roast chicken, for a roast chicken bulgar wheat summer s alad.

This recipe is courtesy of Norman Heath, executive chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront.