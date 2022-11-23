Recipe of the day: Bulgur wheat summer salad

With summer drawing closer, adding a light and delightful grub to your meal plan can go a long way.
Packed with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and fibre to improve your health, bulgur salad is easy to make and will only take 25-30 minutes of your day. It can also be enjoyed by people with different dietary choices.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup bulgur
- ½ tsp sea salt
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 can cooked chickpeas, drained
- 2 medium cucumbers, diced
- 1 medium green pepper, diced
- ¼ medium onion, diced
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- ¼ cup chopped chives
- 60 g Feta cheese, cubed
- Toasted mixed seeds
- ½ medium Avocado Cubed
- 1 Stick Celery
For the Dressing
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- ¾ tsp sea salt
- ½ tsp cumin
- ¼ tsp pepper
Instructions
- Place bulgur into a bowl and add salt. Pour boiling water over it and wrap it with a plastic wrap. Let it sit for about 25-30 minutes.
- In the meantime, make the dressing by whisking all of the dressing ingredients in a small bowl.
- Fluff the bulgur with a fork and transfer it into a large mixing bowl. Add cucumbers, pepper, onion, parsley, chives, feta and celery.
- Garnish with avocado and toasted seeds.
Variations
Remove feta to have a vegan option.
Add shredded roast chicken, for a roast chicken bulgar wheat summer s alad.
This recipe is courtesy of Norman Heath, executive chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront.