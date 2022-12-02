Recipe of the day: Crispy potatoes in three ways

Citizen Reporter

To make these crispy potato recipes you going to have to look away from the extra carbs and calories.

These crispy potatoes can either be mashed, rolled or cut. They can be served with a dip, as a side or snacked on.

Crispy potatoes in three ways

Crispy smash potatoes

Crispy smashed potatoes. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

680 grams of potatoes

3 tablespoons salted butter * (melted)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

fresh parsley (chopped)

Garlic cheddar sour cream dip:

226 grams of sour cream

¾ cup cheddar cheese (grated)

1 garlic clove (or ¼ teaspoon garlic powder)

½ teaspoon garlic salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Start by using petite gold or fingerling potatoes. You want to use small potatoes to make it easy to smash them with the bottom of a glass. If they are too large, they will just fall apart. I prefer Yukon gold potatoes because of their creamy texture and thin skins. Place the potatoes in a large pot and fill with water. Place on high heat until boiling. Boil for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are soft and fork-tender. You want them to be soft enough to smash! The larger the potatoes, the longer the cooking time. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Drain the water and place the potatoes in a colander to allow the steam to release for about 5 minutes. Get a large baking sheet ready. Place the potatoes on the baking sheet and press on each one with the bottom of a glass to “smash” them. Drizzle the potatoes with melted salted butter and extra-virgin olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in a 425-degree oven for about 35-45 minutes, depending on the level of desired crispiness. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve with garlic cheddar sour cream dip.

Garlic cheddar sour cream dip:

In a small bowl, mix together sour cream, cheddar cheese, garlic and pepper. Top the potatoes with the dip or dip the potatoes into the dip.

This recipe can be found on modernhoney.com.

Long potato crunchy fries

Ingredients

300g potatoes

2 tbsp cornstarch + more for coating

¼ cup heavy cream

½ tsp chicken stock powder

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp salt

Oil for frying

Instructions

Cut each potato into 8 parts. Fry the potatoes until nice and golden, but not too dry. Place the fried potatoes into a bowl, then mash it with a potato masher until smooth. Add cornstarch, chicken stock powder, black pepper and salt. Stir to combine. Then add heavy cream and stir to combine. Shape the mixture into a ball. On a clean table, sprinkle about 1 tbsp of cornstarch. Add potato mixture on top and then roll with a rolling pin for about 30cm x 15cm and 1cm thick. Cut each long potato fry into 1cm x 15cm. Sprinkle with cornstarch. Fry long potato fries with medium-high heat or 350°F/170°C until golden brown.

Serve with ketchup or mayonnaise. Enjoy!

This recipe can be used on muchbetter.com.

Parmesan crusted potatoes

Crispy potatoes. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1.5 pounds baby red potatoes, peeled and halved

1/2 cup finely grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon table salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions:

Season Potatoes: Add halved potatoes and olive oil to a gallon-sized resealable bag, and toss until coated with oil. Add parmesan cheese, paprika, garlic powder, thyme, salt and black pepper to the bag and toss again until well mixed. Bake Potatoes: Place potatoes cut-side down in single layers on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a nonstick silicone baking mat. Bake at 450 F / 232,222°C until potatoes are browned, about 25 minutes.

This recipe can be found on savorytooth.com.