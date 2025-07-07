New Fiat 500 no longer only an EV as hybrid model arrives

Introduction of the previously rumoured Hybrid could finally see the "new" 500 being offered in South Africa.

Second ” modern” generation 500 has finally seen the return of a hybrid powerplant. Image: Fiat

Fiat has officially opened the door of availability for South Africa to the new 500 by debuting a hybrid version of what has, until now, solely been motivated by an electric powerplant.

Devised as a means of increasing production at the Mirafiori plant, as well as offset of the second generation “modern” 500 hamstrung by poor offset as a result of the electric-only hardware, the 500 Hybrid will be sold as a conventional three-door hatch, two-door cabriolet and what Fiat calls a “3+1” door hatch similar in concept to the Hyundai Veloster.

What has changed?

Compared to the 500e that debuted five-years ago, the combustion engine 500 drops the 500e badge for a Hybrid decal on the tailgate, while also receiving a slim grille vent underneath the upper logo bar, still embossed with the 500 badge.

Along with different vents on the flanks of the front bumper, the 500 also gets a single exhaust outlet at the rear, which has resulted in a subtle redesign of the imitation diffuser.

Biggest interior change is the new centre console housing the lever for the six-speed manual gearbox. Image: Fiat

Inside, the 10.25-inch Uconnect infotainment system and seven-inch digital instrument cluster both remain, however, the lower section of the centre console has been redesigned to accommodate the standard fitting of the six-speed manual gearbox.

Mild-hybrid

Entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the front axle, the ‘box is paired to the familiar Brazilian-made 1.0-litre three-cylinder Firefly engine that uses a 12-volt mild-hybrid system rather than a conventional self-charging setup.

Hybrid badge has replaced the 500e decal on the bootlid at the rear.Image: Fiat

Taken directly out of the previous 500 and the terminally aged Panda, now known as the Pandina, the setup develops 51kW/92Nm, the former being a dip of 36 kW versus the 500e.

Not yet approved

An addition not set to be expanded to the Abarth range as the performance division will remain EV only, the 500 Hybrid will enter production before year-end at a reported price tag of around of €20 000 in Italy, which amounts to R416 285 when directly converted to rand.

Locally, Stellantis South Africa has yet to formally approve the 500 for the local market, though it did show the Abarth 500e at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year as a possible indirect confirmation of its eventual arrival.

For the moment, neither it nor the 500 Hybrid’s official market arrival is known.

