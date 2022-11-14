Recipe of the day: Diabetic-friendly Mediterranean chicken

Citizen Reporter

14 November is World Diabetes Day and there are some worrying figures concerning South Africans, with more and more needing to cook diabetic-friendly recipes.

In 2021 figures showed by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) showed that over 4 million adults in South Africa are affected by the condition, while just under half of the people living with diabetes are undiagnosed, and one in three adults in the country is at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The industry is concerned there is a high number of South Africans living with diabetes. However, the condition can be managed with a change to a healthier lifestyle and diet.

Diabetic-friendly recipes don’t have to be bland. Try this low-carb Mediterranean chicken.

Low-carb Meditteranean chicken recipe

Ingredients

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon crushed oregano

salt and pepper

4 medium size chicken thighs or breasts (4-6 oz. each)

¼ cup chopped onions

2 garlic cloves minced

6 small mushrooms sliced

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes sliced

⅓ cup feta cheese

1 cup chopped fresh spinach (may use frozen, cook, drain and squeeze to remove excess moisture)

⅓ cup grated Italian cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degreesF (190C). Heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil in an ovenproof skillet. Season chicken thighs with salt, pepper and oregano then sauté quickly to brown on each side. Remove from skillet. Add another teaspoon of olive oil to the skillet along with the onions, garlic and mushrooms and cook until tender. Add in sun-dried tomatoes, feta, spinach and browned chicken. Sprinkle with Italian cheese. Place skillet in oven and bake for 20-30 minutes or until done. Chicken is fully cooked at 165F (74C). Let sit for 5 minutes before serving to maximise the flavours.

This recipe was found on easyhealthllc.com