Recipe of the day: Air Fryer cajun salmon bites with dirty rice

With black Friday around the corner, one of the biggest consumer interests is purchasing an air fryer, a constant google search including air fryer recipes.

The multi-functional cooking appliance sees no end in being a constant must-have, so if you are thinking of purchasing or have one and are looking for a recipe, this easy air fryer cajun salmon bites recipe will be a wholesome delicious meal for the whole family.

When you buy a piece of salmon, most cooks think of quickly grilling and serving it with grilled vegetables with a puree or mash.

Also infusing a lot of flavour into the salmon can be quite difficult because the fish cooks quickly. For the salmon bites in this recipe, marinate the salmon with olive oil and your favourite cajun seasoning.

Air Fryer Cajun Salmon Bites with Dirty Rice recipe:

Dirty rice

1/2 Diced White Onion

3 Cloves Minced Garlic

2 Stalks Diced Celery

1/2 Diced Bell Pepper

1 Tsp Tomato Paste

1 Cup Rice

2 Cups Chicken Bone Broth

1 Tsp Paprika

Salmon Bites

4-6 Oz Salmon Filet Diced

1 1/2 Tsp Cajun Seasoning

1 Tsp Oil

Cajun Sauce

1/2 Cup Mayonaise

Lemon Zest of 1/2 Lemon

Juice of 1/2 Lemon

1 Tsp Tomato Paste

1 Tsp Tabasco

1 Dash Paprika

1 Tsp Cajun Seasoning.

1 Tsp Parsley

Instructions

Dice your veggies and sauté in a skillet on medium heat for about 2 minutes. Rinse your rice until the water runs clear. Add your tomato paste, rinsed rice, and paprika. Mix until rice is coated. Add 2 cups of chicken bone broth. Let simmer until rice is cooked and fluffy. Set aside. For your salmon bites, remove the skin and dice into 1-inch cubes. Marinate with olive oil and cajun seasoning. Air fry at 390 for 10-12 minutes. Bake at 375 for 15-20 minutes. For the sauce mix the cajun sauce ingredients into a bowl and stir. Serve salmon over rice and drizzle sauce over. Optional, serve with lemon and parsley.

This recipe can be found on saucedupfoods.com

