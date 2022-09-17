Toast the weekend with these spring cocktail recipes

Citizen Reporter

To mark this spring weekend, have a toast with these easy cocktail recipes for your gatherings and special occasions.

The brands in these cocktail recipes can be swapped for a preferred brandy, rosé and tequila.

Four easy cocktail recipes

Frozen Lemon Margaritas

Picture: iStock

Ingredients (per glass)

60ml tequila

30ml Cointreau

2 large lemons, squeezed

1 cup ice

1 tbsp coarse salt

1 tbsp agave syrup

Method

Pour the juice from 2 large lemons into a blender and add the ice, tequila, agave syrup, Cointreau and a pinch of salt and blend until smooth. Add more ice if needed and blend again. Pour salt into a round, shallow saucer, slide a slice of lemon around the rim of a glass then dip the rim of the glass into the salt so the whole rim is coated with salt. Pour in the frozen mix, garnish with a slice of lemon and serve!

The House of Fire

KWV’s House of Fire cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Served in a tall and refreshing glass this cocktail has a summery feel and is made with KWV 3-Year-Old’s mellow and fruity aftertaste.

The cocktail is named after the famous House of Fire, the headquarters of KWV’s brandy.

Ingredients

37,5ml KWV 3

15ml cinnamon or anise cordial

10ml citrus juice

Soda water to top up

Method: build

Glass: high ball Garnish: fresh lime, cinnamon stick

Charles Sours

KWV Charles Sour cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Named in memory of Charles W.H. Kohler, ‘The Father of KWV’, this cocktail has a well-balanced sweet and sour taste and a rich mouthfeel.

It is easy to make, with aqua faba (chickpea brine), which is a substitute for egg white. This is a sustainable way of making it consumable for all dietary needs.

Ingredients

37,5ml KWV 3

15ml Van der Hum

20ml cinnamon and cloves syrup

15ml Aqua faba

15ml citrus juice

Method: shaken

Glass: coupe Garnish: edible flower

Frosé strawberry cocktail

Frosé strawberry cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients:

750ml SSR Rosé

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup water

200g washed and hulled strawberries

70ml lemon juice

Strawberry for garnish

Sieve

Ice

Blender

Method:

Pour rosé into a sheet pan and freeze until almost solid. Bring the sugar and water to a boil, turn down the heat and stir continuously until the sugar has dissolved. Add in strawberries and remove from heat and let it cool for about 30 minutes before straining out the strawberries. You should be left with a strawberry-flavoured simple syrup. Scrape the rosé into a blender along with the lemon juice and 100ml of the simple syrup. Blend until smooth and transfer into a container to freeze for 30 minutes. Remove the mixture and blend again until smooth. Transfer the slushy-like mixture into a glass and garnish with a strawberry. Enjoy!

These recipes were courtesy of KWV, Perderberg and Capsicum Culinary School.