Four gin cocktail recipes to celebrate International G&T Day

Raise a glass to Mary Edith Keyburn, who inspired this special day, and enjoy some spirited cocktails in her honour this International G&T Day, Saturday, 19 October.

Whether you’re a fan of refreshing citrus, the fruity essence of strawberries, or a sparkling splash of Cap Classique, these cocktails are sure to impress.

From the Ginologist Strawberry Summer Cup to the elegant French 75, each recipe is designed to bring out the best in your favourite gin.

Four gin cocktail recipes

Ginologist strawberry summer cup strawberry bramble

Ingredients

Ice (both whole and crushed)

50ml Ginologist Citrus Gin

30ml lemon juice

30ml simple syrup

3 strawberries, roughly chopped

30ml Ginologist Strawberry Summer Cup

Fresh strawberries (to garnish)

Sprig of mint (to garnish)

Method

Begin by adding Ginologist Citrus Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and four whole ice cubes to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously to achieve the perfect blend. In a glass, muddle the chopped strawberries. Add crushed ice and pour in the gin mixture. Finish by topping it off with Ginologist Strawberry Summer Cup. Garnish with fresh strawberries and a sprig of mint. Serve immediately. To make the simple syrup: Heat one cup of water in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, ensuring it becomes hot without reaching a boil. Add one cup of granulated sugar and stir until fully dissolved. Allow the syrup to cool to room temperature before using. Transfer to a glass jar and store in the refrigerator for up to three weeks.

*This recipe was send by JAG Communications

Bombay Sapphire’s Pink grapefruit & rosemary gin & tonic twist

Ingredients

50 ml Bombay Sapphire gin

100 ml Chilled premium tonic water

2 Pink grapefruit wedges

2 Fresh rosemary sprigs

Method

Add a sprig of rosemary, then gently squeeze a wedge of fresh pink grapefruit into your balloon glass before dropping it in Add Bombay Sapphire and swirl so the flavours subtly infuse Fill the glass with ice cubes and top with chilled tonic water Gently stir to combine and finish the drink with a wedge of pink grapefruit and sprig of rosemary before serving.

*This recipe was send by On-Point PR

The French 75

Ingredients

1 part Tempest Gin

1 part artisanal lemon syrup – (NO cordials!)

Plaisir Cap Classique Brut

Method

Pour the gin and lemon syrup into a cocktail shaker and shake until mixed. Pour into a martini glass and top up with Plaisir MCC Brut.

*This recipe was send by JAG Communications

OxyGin spritz cocktail

Ingredients

30ml diOxygin gin

30ml orange juice

120ml Cap Classique or Champagne of choice

Optional garnish: rosemary or spekboom twig, or a slice of orange.

Method

Fill a tall glass with crushed ice. Add the diOxygin gin and orange juice and top with the bubbly. Garnish with a rosemary or spekboom twig or a slice of orange. Santé!

*This recipe was send by JAG Communications

