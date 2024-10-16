Recipe of the day: Pork shoulder roast
A hearty pork shoulder roast that's perfect for a chilly day.
Pork shoulder roast. Picture: Supplied
This dish brings together the mouth-watering flavours of tender, slow-cooked pork with a crispy skin, perfectly roasted vegetables, and a rich, homemade gravy.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: No-bake lemon cheesecake
Pork shoulder roast
Ingredients
For the pork shoulder
- 3-4kg pork shoulder, skin on
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon coarse salt
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
Roasted vegetables
- 3 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
- 3 onions, peeled and quartered
- 500g small potatoes, halved
- 1 bulb of garlic, top sliced off
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
For the gravy
- Pan drippings from the roast
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 2 cups chicken or beef stock
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- Preheat your oven to 250°C (482°F). Score the skin of the pork shoulder in a diamond pattern, being careful not to cut into the meat.
- Rub the pork with olive oil, minced garlic, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, thyme, and cayenne pepper. Place the pork skin-side up in a roasting pan.
- Roast in the oven for 30 minutes until the skin blisters and browns.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 150°C (302°F) and continue to roast for approximately four to five hours, or until the meat is very tender and the skin is crispy.
- In a large bowl, toss the carrots, onions, potatoes, and the whole garlic bulb with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Approximately 1.5 hours before the pork is done, add the vegetables to the roasting pan around the pork.
- Make the Gravy: Once the pork and vegetables are removed from the roasting pan, place the pan on the stove over medium heat.
- Sprinkle flour over the pan drippings and stir to combine. Gradually add the stock, stirring constantly to incorporate and scrape up any flavourful bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Simmer until the gravy thickens. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.
- Allow the pork to rest for at least 20 minutes before slicing.
- Serve the pork sliced alongside the roasted vegetables and drizzle with the gravy.
*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)
Pork shoulder roast
Ingredients
For the pork shoulder
-
- 3–4kg pork shoulder, skin on
-
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
-
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
-
- 1 tablespoon coarse salt
-
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
-
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
-
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
-
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
Roasted vegetables
-
- 3 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
-
- 3 onions, peeled and quartered
-
- 500g small potatoes, halved
-
- 1 bulb of garlic, top sliced off
-
- Olive oil
-
- Salt and pepper
For the gravy
-
- Pan drippings from the roast
-
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
-
- 2 cups chicken or beef stock
-
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
-
- Preheat your oven to 250°C (482°F). Score the skin of the pork shoulder in a diamond pattern, being careful not to cut into the meat.
-
- Rub the pork with olive oil, minced garlic, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, thyme, and cayenne pepper. Place the pork skin-side up in a roasting pan.
-
- Roast in the oven for 30 minutes until the skin blisters and browns.
-
- Reduce the oven temperature to 150°C (302°F) and continue to roast for approximately four to five hours, or until the meat is very tender and the skin is crispy.
-
- In a large bowl, toss the carrots, onions, potatoes, and the whole garlic bulb with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
-
- Approximately 1.5 hours before the pork is done, add the vegetables to the roasting pan around the pork.
-
- Make the Gravy: Once the pork and vegetables are removed from the roasting pan, place the pan on the stove over medium heat.
-
- Sprinkle flour over the pan drippings and stir to combine. Gradually add the stock, stirring constantly to incorporate and scrape up any flavourful bits from the bottom of the pan.
-
- Simmer until the gravy thickens. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.
-
- Allow the pork to rest for at least 20 minutes before slicing.
-
- Serve the pork sliced alongside the roasted vegetables and drizzle with the gravy.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Kerala curried egg served with pap
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.