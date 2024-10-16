Recipe of the day: Pork shoulder roast

A hearty pork shoulder roast that's perfect for a chilly day.

This dish brings together the mouth-watering flavours of tender, slow-cooked pork with a crispy skin, perfectly roasted vegetables, and a rich, homemade gravy.

Pork shoulder roast

Ingredients

For the pork shoulder

3-4kg pork shoulder, skin on

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon coarse salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Roasted vegetables

3 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

3 onions, peeled and quartered

500g small potatoes, halved

1 bulb of garlic, top sliced off

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

For the gravy

Pan drippings from the roast

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken or beef stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Preheat your oven to 250°C (482°F). Score the skin of the pork shoulder in a diamond pattern, being careful not to cut into the meat. Rub the pork with olive oil, minced garlic, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, thyme, and cayenne pepper. Place the pork skin-side up in a roasting pan. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes until the skin blisters and browns. Reduce the oven temperature to 150°C (302°F) and continue to roast for approximately four to five hours, or until the meat is very tender and the skin is crispy. In a large bowl, toss the carrots, onions, potatoes, and the whole garlic bulb with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Approximately 1.5 hours before the pork is done, add the vegetables to the roasting pan around the pork. Make the Gravy: Once the pork and vegetables are removed from the roasting pan, place the pan on the stove over medium heat. Sprinkle flour over the pan drippings and stir to combine. Gradually add the stock, stirring constantly to incorporate and scrape up any flavourful bits from the bottom of the pan. Simmer until the gravy thickens. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Allow the pork to rest for at least 20 minutes before slicing. Serve the pork sliced alongside the roasted vegetables and drizzle with the gravy.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

