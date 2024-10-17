Recipe of the day: Pulled pork tacos with salsa and charred corn

Here is an easy-to-make recipe to spice up your lunch or dinner!

Pulled pork tacos with salsa and charred corn. Picture: Supplied

These tacos are packed with slow-cooked, tender pork marinated in a blend of jalapeños, smoked paprika, and sun-dried tomatoes, all wrapped in soft taco shells.

They’re a delicious combination of sweet, spicy, and smoky flavours, topped with fresh tomato salsa, juicy pomegranate seeds, and roasted corn.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pork shoulder roast

Pulled pork tacos with salsa and charred corn

Ingredients

For the Marinade:

700g pork shoulder, trimmed

3 jalapeño chillies, de-seeded and finely chopped

1/2 red chilli, de-seeded and finely chopped

2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 medium white onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 bay leaves

1-2 star anise

1 teaspoon ground cloves

2 1/2 cups beef stock

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 can sun-dried tomatoes with oil

2 cups chicken or beef stock (additional for the sauce)

For the Tacos:

Soft white taco shells

Grated mozzarella cheese

Tomato and red onion salsa, chopped

Pomegranate seeds

Roasted corn

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Method

Marinate the Pork: Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large oven. Pat the pork dry with paper towels, season with salt and pepper, and set aside. Toast the spices (cinnamon, paprika, oregano, cumin, bay leaves, star anise, and cloves) until fragrant. Transfer to a blender, adding the onion, garlic, jalapeños, red chilli, sun-dried tomatoes, 2 1/2 cups beef stock, and vinegar. Blend until smooth. Adjust seasoning with salt if needed. Pour over the pork, cover it, and marinate it in the fridge for 2-3 hours or overnight. Cook the Pork: Preheat your oven to 160°C (320°F). Place the marinated pork in the oven and bake for 2-3 hours, until tender. Remove from the oven, let cool slightly, then shred the meat, discarding any excess fat. Prepare the Dipping Sauce: Skim off excess fat from the cooking liquid and add additional beef stock to achieve the desired sauce consistency. Warm the sauce over low heat. Assemble the Tacos: On a baking tray, arrange taco shells and brush the inside with some of the cooking liquid. Layer with mozzarella cheese, shredded pork, and more cheese, then fold over. Bake or fry until golden. Garnish the tacos with tomato and red onion salsa, cilantro, charred corn, and pomegranate seeds. Serve with the warm beef broth dipping sauce and lime or lemon wedges on the side.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

Pulled pork tacos with salsa and charred corn Author: sapork.co.za Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For the Marinade: 700g pork shoulder, trimmed

3 jalapeño chillies, de-seeded and finely chopped

1/2 red chilli, de-seeded and finely chopped

2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 medium white onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 bay leaves

1 – 2 star anise

1 teaspoon ground cloves

2 1/2 cups beef stock

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 can sun-dried tomatoes with oil

2 cups chicken or beef stock (additional for the sauce)

For the Tacos: Soft white taco shells

Grated mozzarella cheese

Tomato and red onion salsa, chopped

Pomegranate seeds

Roasted corn

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions Marinate the Pork: Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large oven. Pat the pork dry with paper towels, season with salt and pepper, and set aside. Toast the spices (cinnamon, paprika, oregano, cumin, bay leaves, star anise, and cloves) until fragrant. Transfer to a blender, adding the onion, garlic, jalapeños, red chilli, sun-dried tomatoes, 2 1/2 cups beef stock, and vinegar. Blend until smooth. Adjust seasoning with salt if needed. Pour over the pork, cover it, and marinate it in the fridge for 2-3 hours or overnight. Cook the Pork: Preheat your oven to 160°C (320°F). Place the marinated pork in the oven and bake for 2-3 hours, until tender. Remove from the oven, let cool slightly, then shred the meat, discarding any excess fat. Prepare the Dipping Sauce: Skim off excess fat from the cooking liquid and add additional beef stock to achieve the desired sauce consistency. Warm the sauce over low heat. Assemble the Tacos: On a baking tray, arrange taco shells and brush the inside with some of the cooking liquid. Layer with mozzarella cheese, shredded pork, and more cheese, then fold over. Bake or fry until golden. Garnish the tacos with tomato and red onion salsa, cilantro, charred corn, and pomegranate seeds. Serve with the warm beef broth dipping sauce and lime or lemon wedges on the side.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: No-bake lemon cheesecake