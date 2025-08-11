A wholesome meal that’s easy to prepare, making it perfect for any occasion.

Indulge in the rich flavours of baked chicken curry, perfectly seasoned with aromatic spices and tender chicken. Paired with creamy avocado crema, this dish offers a delightful contrast of textures and tastes.

It’s a wholesome meal that’s easy to prepare, making it perfect for any occasion.

Our recipe of the day, featuring baked chicken curry with avo crema, offers a savoury twist!

Serves 6

Preparation time: 25 minutes + marinating

Cooking time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

For the marinade

Juice of ½ lemon + extra

250 ml (1 cup) plain yoghurt

3 garlic cloves, crushed

30 ml (2 tbsp) mild curry powder

50 g melted butter

5 cm piece of ginger, finely grated

10 chicken thighs and drumsticks

Salt and pepper

For the sauce

Avocado or olive oil for cooking

30 ml (2 tbsp) butter

3 cm piece of ginger, finely grated

2 garlic cloves, crushed

15 ml (1 tbsp) mild curry powder

10 ml (2 tsp) ground cumin

10 ml (2 tsp) paprika

50 g sachet tomato paste

410 g tin chopped tomatoes

15 ml (1 tbsp) sugar

250 ml (1 cup) cream

For the avo crema

60 ml (¼ cup) plain yoghurt

1 avocado, chopped

TO SERVE

1 avocado, chopped

Handful of coriander, chopped

Basmati rice

Method:

For the marinade, combine all the ingredients and mix through the chicken in an oven-proof dish (in a single layer). Season with salt and pepper. Marinate for at least 3 hours or preferably overnight.

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Bake the chicken, covered, for 1 hour.

For the sauce, heat a splash of oil and the butter in a large oven-proof frying pan.

Fry the ginger, garlic, curry powder, cumin, and paprika for 1 minute until fragrant.

Add the tomato paste, tomatoes, and sugar and cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the cream, season with salt and pepper.

Remove the chicken from the oven and add it directly to the hot sauce (discard marinade). Cover and bake for 1 hour or until tender.

For the avo crema, blitz together the yoghurt and avocado until smooth, season with salt and pepper.

To serve, combine the avocado with a squeeze of extra lemon juice and a sprinkle of coriander. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the curry, rice, and avo crema.