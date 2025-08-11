A wholesome meal that’s easy to prepare, making it perfect for any occasion.
Indulge in the rich flavours of baked chicken curry, perfectly seasoned with aromatic spices and tender chicken. Paired with creamy avocado crema, this dish offers a delightful contrast of textures and tastes.
It’s a wholesome meal that’s easy to prepare, making it perfect for any occasion.
Our recipe of the day, featuring baked chicken curry with avo crema, offers a savoury twist!
Serves 6
Preparation time: 25 minutes + marinating
Cooking time: 2 hours
Ingredients:
For the marinade
Juice of ½ lemon + extra
250 ml (1 cup) plain yoghurt
3 garlic cloves, crushed
30 ml (2 tbsp) mild curry powder
50 g melted butter
5 cm piece of ginger, finely grated
10 chicken thighs and drumsticks
Salt and pepper
For the sauce
Avocado or olive oil for cooking
30 ml (2 tbsp) butter
3 cm piece of ginger, finely grated
2 garlic cloves, crushed
15 ml (1 tbsp) mild curry powder
10 ml (2 tsp) ground cumin
10 ml (2 tsp) paprika
50 g sachet tomato paste
410 g tin chopped tomatoes
15 ml (1 tbsp) sugar
250 ml (1 cup) cream
For the avo crema
60 ml (¼ cup) plain yoghurt
1 avocado, chopped
TO SERVE
1 avocado, chopped
Handful of coriander, chopped
Basmati rice
Method:
For the marinade, combine all the ingredients and mix through the chicken in an oven-proof dish (in a single layer). Season with salt and pepper. Marinate for at least 3 hours or preferably overnight.
Preheat the oven to 200°C. Bake the chicken, covered, for 1 hour.
For the sauce, heat a splash of oil and the butter in a large oven-proof frying pan.
Fry the ginger, garlic, curry powder, cumin, and paprika for 1 minute until fragrant. This method complements our baked chicken curry with avocado crema beautifully.
Add the tomato paste, tomatoes, and sugar and cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the cream, season with salt and pepper.
Remove the chicken from the oven and add it directly to the hot sauce (discard marinade). Cover and bake for 1 hour or until tender.
For the avo crema, blitz together the yoghurt and avocado until smooth, season with salt and pepper.
To serve, combine the avocado with a squeeze of extra lemon juice and a sprinkle of coriander. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the curry, rice, and avo crema—a perfect recipe for today.
