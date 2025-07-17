Recipe of the day: Pork, mushroom and sage meatloaf

Get ready to indulge in the comforting flavours of this meatloaf!
Pork, mushroom and sage meatloaf, Picture supplied
The dish is perfect for sharing, featuring a blend of ingredients that create a tender and flavorful centerpiece for your meal
Paired beautifully with steamed greens and a selection of seasonal vegetables, it offers a wholesome dining experience. Whether it’s a cozy family dinner or a gathering with friends, this meatloaf is sure to satisfy cravings and bring everyone together at the table.
Enjoy the deliciousness and warmth of this classic.
Prep Time: 40 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients
- 10ml oil
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 250g big brown mushrooms, minced
- 250g pork mince
- 15ml fresh sage, chopped
- 5ml fresh thyme
- 5ml lemon or orange zest
- 1 egg, beaten
- 125g fresh breadcrumbs
- 250g streaky bacon
To Serve:
- 200g big brown mushrooms, sliced & fried
- mashed potatoes
- seasonal vegetables
- parsley, chopped
Method:
If desired, grill the meatloaves for 4–5 minutes, before serving. Serve on a bed of cooked big brown mushrooms, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Garnish with chopped parsley.
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onion for 4–5 minutes, or until softened.
Increase the heat and add the mushrooms. Fry for 3–4 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and allow to cool completely.
Stir in the pork mince, sage, thyme, lemon zest, egg, and breadcrumbs and mix well.
Grease 6 large cup muffin tins and lay 2 rashers of bacon in a crisscross pattern at the base of each cup.
Fill with the mince mixture. Fold the overlapping bacon over the meatloaves to cover.
Bake in the oven for 25–30 minutes.
Allow to stand for 10 minutes before unmoulding.
Recipe supplied by : mushroominfo.co.za
