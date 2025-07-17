Recipe of the day: Pork, mushroom and sage meatloaf

Get ready to indulge in the comforting flavours of this meatloaf!

The dish is perfect for sharing, featuring a blend of ingredients that create a tender and flavorful centerpiece for your meal

Paired beautifully with steamed greens and a selection of seasonal vegetables, it offers a wholesome dining experience. Whether it’s a cozy family dinner or a gathering with friends, this meatloaf is sure to satisfy cravings and bring everyone together at the table.

Enjoy the deliciousness and warmth of this classic.

Prep Time: 40 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

10ml oil

1 onion, finely diced

250g big brown mushrooms, minced

250g pork mince

15ml fresh sage, chopped

5ml fresh thyme

5ml lemon or orange zest

1 egg, beaten

125g fresh breadcrumbs

250g streaky bacon

To Serve:

200g big brown mushrooms, sliced & fried

mashed potatoes

seasonal vegetables

parsley, chopped

Method:

If desired, grill the meatloaves for 4–5 minutes, before serving. Serve on a bed of cooked big brown mushrooms, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onion for 4–5 minutes, or until softened.

Increase the heat and add the mushrooms. Fry for 3–4 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and allow to cool completely.

Stir in the pork mince, sage, thyme, lemon zest, egg, and breadcrumbs and mix well.

Grease 6 large cup muffin tins and lay 2 rashers of bacon in a crisscross pattern at the base of each cup.

Fill with the mince mixture. Fold the overlapping bacon over the meatloaves to cover.

Bake in the oven for 25–30 minutes.

Allow to stand for 10 minutes before unmoulding.

Recipe supplied by : mushroominfo.co.za