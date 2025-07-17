Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Pork, mushroom and sage meatloaf

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

4 minute read

17 July 2025

10:00 am

Get ready to indulge in the comforting flavours of this meatloaf!

Pork, mushroom and sage meatloaf, Picture supplied

Pork, mushroom and sage meatloaf, Picture supplied

The dish is perfect for sharing, featuring a blend of ingredients that create a tender and flavorful centerpiece for your meal

Paired beautifully with steamed greens and a selection of seasonal vegetables, it offers a wholesome dining experience. Whether it’s a cozy family dinner or a gathering with friends, this meatloaf is sure to satisfy cravings and bring everyone together at the table.

Enjoy the deliciousness and warmth of this classic.

Prep Time: 40 minutes 

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

Recipe of the day: Easy spicy roti wraps with yoghurt and onion crunch

Ingredients  

  • 10ml oil
  • 1 onion, finely diced
  • 250g big brown mushrooms, minced
  • 250g pork mince
  • 15ml fresh sage, chopped
  • 5ml fresh thyme
  • 5ml lemon or orange zest
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 125g fresh breadcrumbs
  • 250g streaky bacon

To Serve:

  • 200g big brown mushrooms, sliced & fried
  • mashed potatoes
  • seasonal vegetables
  • parsley, chopped

Method:

If desired, grill the meatloaves for 4–5 minutes, before serving. Serve on a bed of cooked big brown mushrooms, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onion for 4–5 minutes, or until softened.

Increase the heat and add the mushrooms. Fry for 3–4 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and allow to cool completely.

Stir in the pork mince, sage, thyme, lemon zest, egg, and breadcrumbs and mix well.

Grease 6 large cup muffin tins and lay 2 rashers of bacon in a crisscross pattern at the base of each cup.

Fill with the mince mixture. Fold the overlapping bacon over the meatloaves to cover.

Bake in the oven for 25–30 minutes.

Allow to stand for 10 minutes before unmoulding.

Recipe supplied by : mushroominfo.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Dinner – pork, mushroom and sage meatloaf

Pork, mushroom and sage meatloaf, Picture supplied

Paired beautifully with steamed greens and a selection of seasonal vegetables, it offers a wholesome dining experience. Whether it’s a cozy family dinner or a gathering with friends, this meatloaf is sure to satisfy cravings and bring everyone together at the table. Enjoy the deliciousness and warmth of this classic

  • Author: Thami Kwazi
  • Prep Time: 40 minutes
  • Cook Time: 30 minutes
  • Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
  • Category: Dinner
  • Cuisine: Culinary Collection, Dinner, More Mushroom less Meat

Ingredients

Scale
  • 10ml oil
  • 1 onion, finely diced
  • 250g big brown mushrooms, minced
  • 250g pork mince
  • 15ml fresh sage, chopped
  • 5ml fresh thyme
  • 5ml lemon or orange zest
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 125g fresh breadcrumbs
  • 250g streaky bacon

To Serve:

  • 200g big brown mushrooms, sliced & fried
  • mashed potatoes
  • seasonal vegetables
  • parsley, chopped

Instructions

 

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C.

     

    Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onion for 4–5 minutes, or until softened.

  • Increase the heat and add the mushrooms. Fry for 3–4 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and allow to cool completely.
  • Stir in the pork mince, sage, thyme, lemon zest, egg and breadcrumbs and mix well.
  • Grease 6 large cup muffin tins and lay 2 rashers of bacon in a crisscross pattern at the base of each cup.
  • Fill with the mince mixture. Fold the overlapping bacon over the meatloaves to cover.

  • Bake in the oven for 25–30 minutes.

     

    Allow to stand for 10 minutes, before unmoulding.

  • If desired, grill the meatloaves for 4–5 minutes, before serving.

     

    Serve on a bed of cooked big brown mushrooms, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

     

    Garnish with chopped parsley.

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: Serves 4–6

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Why a military coup d’etat in SA is unlikely
Politics Experts back IEC rejection of radical Islamic State of Africa party
South Africa ‘Where’s the proof?’: Calls for Ntshavheni to answer for coup claims
Politics MK party gives Ramaphosa until Mandela Day to resign
South Africa Why has President Ramaphosa overlooked Deputy Police Minister Boshielo?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp