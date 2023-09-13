Recipe of the day: Brazilian Moqueca fish stew

Experience the taste of Brazil in your own dish at home tonight, with the easy Brazilian Moqueca fish stew recipe.

Are you craving a taste of the ocean food for dinner tonight?

Look no further than the enchanting flavours of Brazilian Moqueca fish stew recipe.

This dish is a tasty mix of fresh seafood, flavourful spices, and creamy coconut milk and brings the flavours of Brazil’s coast to your table.

How to make a Brazilian Moqueca fish stew

Homemade Brazilian Moqueca fish stew. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Fish

1 (680g) firm white fish- Halibut, Black Cod, Sea Bass ( thicker cuts are best)

1/2 teaspoon salt

One lime- zest and juice

Stew/sauce

2–3 tablespoons coconut or olive oil (or use Dende – Brazillian Red Palm oil for the best flavour.)

1 onion- finely diced ( red, white or yellow)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup carrot, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

4 garlic cloves- rough chopped

1/2 jalapeno, finely diced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin (or whole seed)

1 cup fish or chicken stock

1 1/2 cups tomatoes, diced ( preferably fresh)

1 (396g) can coconut milk ( liquid and solids)

more salt to taste

1/2 cup chopped cilantro, scallions or Italian parsley

Squeeze of lime

Method

Rinse and pat dry the fish and cut into 2 inch peices. Place in a bowl. Add salt, zest from half the lime and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Massage lightly to coat all pieces well. Set aside. In a large saute pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add onion and salt, and sauté 2-3 minutes. Turn heat down to medium, add carrot, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeno and cook for 4-5 more minutes. Add tomato paste, spices and stock. Mix and bring to a simmer and add tomatoes. Cover and simmer gently on medium low for 5 mintues or until carrots are tender. Add the coconut milk and taste and add more salt if necessary. Nestle the fish in the stew and simmer gently until it’s cooked through, about 4-6 minutes. Spoon the flavorful coconut broth over the fish and cook until desired doneness or longer for thicker pieces. ( You can also finish this in a 176°C oven). Taste and adjust salt and squeeze with lime. To serve, serve over rice, sprinkle with cilantro or scallions and a squeeze of lime. Drizzle with a little olive oil if you like.

*This recipe was sourced from feastingathome.com.

