Recipe of the day: Brazilian Moqueca fish stew
Experience the taste of Brazil in your own dish at home tonight, with the easy Brazilian Moqueca fish stew recipe.
Homemade Brazilian Moqueca fish stew. Picture: iStock
Are you craving a taste of the ocean food for dinner tonight?
Look no further than the enchanting flavours of Brazilian Moqueca fish stew recipe.
This dish is a tasty mix of fresh seafood, flavourful spices, and creamy coconut milk and brings the flavours of Brazil’s coast to your table.
How to make a Brazilian Moqueca fish stew
Ingredients
Fish
- 1 (680g) firm white fish- Halibut, Black Cod, Sea Bass ( thicker cuts are best)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- One lime- zest and juice
Stew/sauce
- 2–3 tablespoons coconut or olive oil (or use Dende – Brazillian Red Palm oil for the best flavour.)
- 1 onion- finely diced ( red, white or yellow)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup carrot, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 4 garlic cloves- rough chopped
- 1/2 jalapeno, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin (or whole seed)
- 1 cup fish or chicken stock
- 1 1/2 cups tomatoes, diced ( preferably fresh)
- 1 (396g) can coconut milk ( liquid and solids)
- more salt to taste
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, scallions or Italian parsley
- Squeeze of lime
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Tuna rice salad
Method
- Rinse and pat dry the fish and cut into 2 inch peices. Place in a bowl. Add salt, zest from half the lime and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Massage lightly to coat all pieces well. Set aside.
- In a large saute pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add onion and salt, and sauté 2-3 minutes. Turn heat down to medium, add carrot, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeno and cook for 4-5 more minutes. Add tomato paste, spices and stock. Mix and bring to a simmer and add tomatoes. Cover and simmer gently on medium low for 5 mintues or until carrots are tender.
- Add the coconut milk and taste and add more salt if necessary.
- Nestle the fish in the stew and simmer gently until it’s cooked through, about 4-6 minutes. Spoon the flavorful coconut broth over the fish and cook until desired doneness or longer for thicker pieces. ( You can also finish this in a 176°C oven).
- Taste and adjust salt and squeeze with lime.
- To serve, serve over rice, sprinkle with cilantro or scallions and a squeeze of lime.
- Drizzle with a little olive oil if you like.
*This recipe was sourced from feastingathome.com.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Stuffed bell peppers
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android